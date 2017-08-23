New optical imaging tool accurately measures detailed brain activity in neuroscience lab

August 23, 2017

Using lasers and photodetectors, a new optical brain-imaging tool is providing a never-before-seen look inside your head. The non-invasive tool projects and measures infrared light as it is projected into the brain and the rate at which it exits, painting a picture of brain activity and blood flow at the same time -- something that is impossible without this technology.

The optical brain-imaging tool, called the Imagent, comes to the University of Alberta as the result of new funding for neuroscientist Kyle Mathewson, from the John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF), a Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) initiative.

On August 15, Mathewson received funding to purchase this state-of-the-art optimal imaging tool, which allows researchers to accurately measure detailed brain activity in a non-invasive way. The equipment will be housed in a new Shared Cognitive Neuroscience lab in the Faculty of Science.

"This optical imaging system provides images of rapid changes in brain activity, solving many unanswered questions about how our brains function from moment to moment," explained Mathewson. "The system is genuinely cutting edge. Our lab at the University of Alberta will have one of only a few in the world and first of its kind in Canada."

Invaluable implications

An assistant professor in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Science at the University of Alberta and Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute affiliate, Mathewson studies how the brain focuses on and filters out different information. His research has implications from job training and professional development to creating smarter artificial intelligence.

Related Stories

"We want to measure a person's state of attention from moment to moment," said Mathewson. "For instance, we could pinpoint the moment when a driver stops paying attention to the road, or determine practices to help students learn better and more efficiently. This tool will allow us unprecedented views of the brain networks that give rise to these and other important behaviors."

The implications, Mathewson explained, are huge.

"This optical imaging system helps to put the UAlberta cognitive neuroscience program even more firmly on the map," said Mathewson. "Securing this tool widens the scope of potential research and is already attracting interest from students and scientists around the world."

At the grant announcement last week, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science shared a similar sentiment.

"Our scientists need the best tools and equipment for ground-breaking research and discovery and we are committed to ensuring they have them. Their successes will lead to an improved economy and will fuel an active research community here in Canada and internationally."

Source:

https://www.ualberta.ca/science/science-news/2017/august/new-equipment-maps-brain-activity-and-blood-flow-in-neuroscience-lab

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover way to stop deadly fungus from spreading to the brain
Emory scientists use new tools to detect granulins for the first time inside cells
Research shows how social environment can influence brain development in female teenagers
Researchers identify new factors that may affect brain tumor cells' ability to resist treatment
Teenagers’ impulsive and risk taking behavior not related to brain deficit symptoms
Researchers uncover brain mechanism that makes high risk people resilient to bipolar disorder
Cortisol mediates communication between gut bacteria and brain metabolites, study suggests
Researchers discover new brain area involved in spatial memory and navigation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diet determines seizure latency: Estrogen production in the brain linked to omega-3 fatty acid intake