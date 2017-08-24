UA Valley Fever Center For Excellence awarded NIH grant to accelerate vaccine development

August 24, 2017

The Valley Fever Center for Excellence (VFCE) at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson has been awarded a four-year, $4.8 million grant for research to speed development of a vaccine to combat Valley fever, the sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by Coccidioides spores found in soils of the U.S. Southwest.

The funding comes from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a unit of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and aims to enable development of a live, yet safe, vaccine to prevent this fungal disease (also known as coccidioidomycosis, or cocci).

"We are very excited to receive this award," said John N. Galgiani, MD, principal investigator on the project, a UA professor of medicine and the center's founding and current director. "This reflects the scientific validity of our plans and the funds will greatly accelerate the vaccine's development."

The vaccine candidate is known as delta-CPS1 and was invented at the UA. The research goal is to test and possibly license this vaccine in dogs to protect them from contracting Valley fever. Anivive Lifesciences Inc., a California-based biotechnology company, has licensed the vaccine from the UA through Tech Launch Arizona and will provide additional investment and expertise to fully develop this dog vaccine. Tech Launch is the UA's commercialization arm, helping transform UA innovations and discoveries into intellectual property, inventions and technology through licensing agreements with private industry. The UA BIO5 Institute also has assisted in this translational project.

Scientists at Colorado State University also are collaborating on this project through CSU's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and the lab of Richard A. Bowen, DVM, PhD. If proven safe and effective in dogs, the next step likely would be evaluation and possible approval of a vaccine to prevent Valley fever in humans.

Related Stories

"The awarding of this grant to Dr. Galgiani's group will serve to help us advance the introduction of a vaccine for both man and animals to prevent this truly devastating disease," said David Bruyette, DVM, DACVIM, chief medical officer at Anivive Lifesciences.

This recent award comes on the heels of a $2.7 million NIH/NIAID grant the VFCE also received for collaborative work to understand the human genetics behind susceptibility to the worst forms of Valley fever (supported by NIAID under Award No. U01AI122275). That research addresses the question of why some people get so sick from this fungus while other's immune systems are able to control it, resulting in only a mild illness, if any at all. These efforts could lead to precision medicine solutions specific to an individual at risk and possible new approaches to treatment by immunologic response modifiers.

With more than 90 percent of U.S. human infection cases occurring in Arizona and California, Valley fever is the most significant fungal public health problem in the Southwest. Each year, Valley fever is responsible for 50,000 illnesses and more than 150 deaths, with a cost of half a billion dollars in health care and lost productivity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Current therapies for more severe instances of this disease are not curative and may need to be continued for life.

Source:

http://opa.uahs.arizona.edu/newsroom/news/2017/national-institutes-health-awards-48-million-ua-valley-fever-center-excellence

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Parker launches new high flow proportional valve for respiratory medical devices
Polio vaccine developed using tobacco plants could transform how vaccines are made
ASU Biodesign researchers develop more potent, safer plant-based Zika vaccine
Shortage of Hepatitis B vaccine - prioritization of vaccinations announced in UK
Study provides evidence that oral immunotherapy may be possible cure for peanut allergy
Indus Valley ground water in Pakistan shows alarmingly high levels of arsenic
Peanut allergy successfully kept at bay with immune-based therapy
New vaccine could offer protection against opioid combinations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
‘Design thinking’ could help address public health challenges