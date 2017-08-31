Researcher uses gold nanoparticles and lasers to target bladder cancer

August 31, 2017

A University of Colorado Cancer Center study takes a new approach to killing cancer: Why not fry it into oblivion with vibrating gold nanoparticles? "But what about the frickin' lasers?" you may ask. Don't worry. There are lasers. And bioluminescence too.

Very basically it works like this: An "antibody" is an agent of the immune system that attaches to an "antigen" -- usually antibodies recognize antigens on a virus or bacteria and attach to the invader to mark it for destruction by other immune cells. In this case, CU Cancer Center researchers engineered an antibody to recognize and attach to a protein called EGFR. Bladder tumors but not healthy cells often slather themselves in EGFR. Other researchers have hooked molecules of chemotherapy to antibodies that recognize EGFR and have used this antibody-antigen system to micro-target the delivery of chemotherapy. In this case, researchers used nifty chemistry to attach gold nanoparticles to antibodies (because, gold nanoparticles).

Imagine it: Now you have a two-part thingy made from a gold nanoparticle attached to an antibody that seeks out and binds to EGFR on the surface of bladder tumors. If only there were a way evilize the nanoparticles!

Oh, but there is. It's called plasmon resonance, which is a physics term for the process that makes nanoparticles vibrate in certain frequencies of light. You can "tune" nanoparticles to experience plasmon resonance at a chosen frequency. This is undoubtedly very groovy but what's really going on is energy transfer from the light to the particle in a way that creates heat -- and a lot of it in a very small area. In this study, researchers tuned their gold nanoparticles to experience plasmon resonance in near infrared light -- a wavelength of light that is generally safe by itself. Finally, when they shined a laser's near infrared light on the nanoparticle-antibody conjugate, it aggravated the nanoparticles, which heated up and fried the nearby tumor tissue like Han Solo with a DL-44 heavy blaster pistol.

Evaluating the results required bioluminescence.

Related Stories

That's because the test tumors were very small bumps on the bladders of mice. It wouldn't have been possible to measure them by hand. Instead, tumors were grown using cells that express the enzyme luciferase, which makes them glow, like fireflies... The more a mouse bladder glowed, the more cancer was present. And conversely, the less it glowed, the more cancer had been killed by hot nanoparticles.

The study compared mice injected with EGFR-directed nanoparticles and laser light to mice only treated with laser light and found that, indeed, tumors in mice with targeted gold nanoparticles glowed less than their counterparts in the control group. In fact, these tumors glowed less than they had before treatment, implying that the technique had successfully slowed and even reversed tumor growth. Side effects were minimal.

"We are highly encouraged by these results," says Thomas Flaig, MD, associate dean for Clinical Research at University of Colorado School of Medicine and Chief Clinical Research Officer of UCHealth.

The project represents a long-term collaboration between Flaig and Won Park, PhD, the N. Rex Sheppard Professor in the Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering at CU Boulder.

"It's one of the great stories in scientific collaboration - Won was on a sabbatical of sorts here on campus and we sat down and started talking about ideas around our mutual interests. How could we bring the nanorods to a tumor? The answer was EGFR. What cancer site would allow us to deliver infrared light? Oh, the bladder! And how would be deliver it? Well, in bladder cancer there are already lights on the scopes used in clinical practice that could do the job. It's been an interesting problem-solving experience pursuing this technique from a futuristic idea to something that now shows real promise in animal models," Flaig says.

Source:

http://www.ucdenver.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CSUDH professor seeks novel lead compound to develop new drug for treating cancer
Tumor irradiation may prolong survival of NSCLC patients undergoing novel chemotherapy formulation
Heat therapy could be promising treatment to help fight against cancer, autoimmune problems
Study finds low HPV vaccination rates among childhood cancer survivors
Simultaneous treatment with anti-PD1 and anti-OX40 cancer therapies may have detrimental effect
Researchers synthesizing new, first-in-class drug to stop growth of ER-positive breast cancer
Drug reduces inflammation to lower cardiovascular disease and lung cancer risk
UC San Diego researchers receive $18.2 million grant for B cell cancer clinical trial

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Smartphone app could be used to screen for pancreatic cancer