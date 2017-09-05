Lower socioeconomic status in childhood predicts higher arterial stiffness in adulthood

September 5, 2017

The multicenter trial coordinated by the Research Centre of Applied and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Turku, Finland, shows that lower socioeconomic status in childhood is associated with arterial stiffness in adulthood.

The socioeconomic gap in cardiovascular disease is a major health problem that has not narrowed but widened. Previous studies have shown that the development of atherosclerosis begins already early in childhood and that childhood socioeconomic status predicts the risk of cardiovascular diseases far into adulthood.

- One of the indicators for cardiovascular health and arterial function is arterial stiffness which has been detected to predict the incidence of arterial events, such as heart attacks and strokes. However, the impact of childhood socioeconomic status on arterial stiffness in adulthood has not been previously studied with longitudinal data, notes Doctoral Candidate Elina Puolakka who is conducting her doctoral dissertation on the topic at the Research Centre of Applied and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine.

Related Stories

The study is part of the national Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study coordinated by the Research Centre of Applied and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Turku. The study followed altogether 2,566 persons who were 3-18-year-old at the beginning of the study. Their arterial distensibility was measured 21 or 27 years later in adulthood.

The participants' socioeconomic status in childhood was measured by their parents' income. The researchers studied the association between the subjects' childhood socioeconomic status and adulthood arterial stiffness by using the pulse wave velocity and carotid artery distensibility as indicators.

- Lower socioeconomic status in childhood predicts higher arterial stiffness in adulthood, as it was associated with both higher arterial pulse wave velocity and lower carotid artery distensibility in adulthood. The association remained after further adjustments for conventional cardiovascular risk factors in childhood and the socioeconomic status in adulthood, says Puolakka.

The study further supports the understanding that, the differences in parents' socioeconomic status already during childhood create the basis for differences in cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

Source:

http://www.utu.fi/en/news/news/Pages/Childhood-Socioeconomic-Status-Linked-with-Arterial-Stiffness-in-Adulthood-.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new biomedical polymer to treat atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular disease risk increases after hospital admission for sepsis or pneumonia
Natural sugar may trigger immune system to treat atherosclerosis, study finds
Hybrid molecular imaging system detects vulnerable arterial plaques in earliest stages
Running multiple marathons is not risk factor for atherosclerosis, study shows
Drug reduces inflammation to lower cardiovascular disease and lung cancer risk
New study to explore link between binge drinking and cardiovascular disease in young adults
Higher free thyroxine levels may be linked to greater risk of atherosclerotic diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Drug combination improves outcomes in patients with stable coronary or peripheral artery disease