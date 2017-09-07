Conducting plastics in smartphone screens can be used to trick pathogenic bacteria

September 7, 2017

Conducting plastics found in smartphone screens can be used to trick the metabolism of pathogenic bacteria, report scientists at the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center at Karolinska Institutet in the scientific journal npj Biofilms and Microbiomes. By adding or removing electrons from the plastic surface, bacteria may be tricked into growing more or less. The method may find widespread use in preventing bacterial infections in hospitals or improve effectiveness in wastewater management.

When bacteria attach to a surface they grow quickly into a thick film known as a biofilm. These biofilms frequently occur in our surroundings but are especially dangerous in hospitals where they can cause life threatening infections. Researchers have now aimed to address this problem by producing coatings for medical devices made from a cheap conducting plastic called PEDOT, which is what makes smartphone screens respond to touch. By applying a small voltage, the PEDOT surface was either flooded with electrons or left almost empty, which in turn affected the growth of Salmonella bacteria.

Related Stories

"When the bacteria land on a surface full of electrons, they cannot replicate", explains principal investigator Agneta Richter-Dahlfors, Professor at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Neuroscience and Director of the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center. "They have nowhere to deposit their own electrons which they need to do in order to respire."

On the other hand, if the bacteria encountered an empty PEDOT surface, the opposite happened, as they grew to a thick biofilm.

"With the electrons being continually sucked out of the surface, bacteria could continually deposit their own electrons, giving them the energy they needed to grow quickly", says Professor Richter-Dahlfors.

This left the research team in a position where, at the flick of a switch, they could either abolish bacterial growth or let it continue more effectively. This has many implications for both health and industry.

"To begin with, we can coat medical devices with this material to make them more resistant to colonization by bacteria", says Professor Richter-Dahlfors. "However, if we look to industries like wastewater management that need a lot of beneficial biofilms to create clean water, we can produce surfaces that will promote biofilm production", she continues.

In the future the research team will work to integrate this technology into devices that could one day be implanted into patients to keep them safe when undergoing medical procedures or having devices implanted.

Source:

http://ki.se/en/news/smartphone-screen-technology-used-to-trick-harmful-bacteria

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria in Hadza diet different from ours study finds
Research provides clues to how infectious bacteria may increase risk of cancer
New discovery suggests choanos ‘eavesdrop’ on bacteria to regulate their life history
Research provides new insights into secret life of bacteria
Intestinal barrier of IBS patients allows bacteria to pass more freely than in healthy people
Two new discoveries provide better understanding of how bacteria resist antibiotics
New discovery reveals gut bacteria and human cells speak the same chemical language
Infectious bacteria in children's throats strongly linked to bone and joint infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nurses' scrubs with antimicrobial properties ineffective at preventing bacterial contamination