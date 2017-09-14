UF scientists to use $2.7 million NIH grant for preventing influenza viruses in animals and humans

September 14, 2017

University of Florida researchers will use a $2.7 million National Institutes of Health grant to study whether they can harness an unusual type of immune cell in pigs to treat and prevent influenza viruses in animals and humans.

Although "natural killer T" – or NKT cells -- are very rare, they can be very powerful and can stimulate immune responses to fight a range of different diseases, including cancer and infections, said John Driver the UF/IFAS assistant professor in animal sciences who received the grant. Scientists hope the research will help better manage a deadly enemy.

"This is important for a number of reasons," Driver said. "Firstly, influenza causes large economic losses for the pork industry and secondly, swine can mix influenza viruses and can start new strains that sometimes cause human pandemics, which is a global health risk."

Pigs can contract swine, human and avian influenza viruses, Driver said. Pigs and humans also can transmit viruses to each other, increasing the likelihood of new viruses arising, he said. Transmission between species can cause major pandemics, including the 1918 flu pandemic that killed millions of people worldwide, Driver said.

When a pig gets infected with multiple viruses at the same time, genetic material from different viruses may combine in ways unknown to the human immune system, he said. This can be dangerous because the human system is naïve to the new virus.

Driver and his team have generated good evidence that NKT cells can prevent influenza if they are activated with medicine – or "therapeutically activated" -- when pigs are vaccinated against the disease.

As part of the study, researchers hope to see if they can target NKT cells to make influenza vaccines protect against a wider variety of influenza viruses, Driver said. Secondly, scientists will investigate whether activating NKT cells can reduce symptoms and virus transmission in pigs with influenza, he said. In addition, they will assess if NKT cells are important for pigs' natural resistance to influenza.

In the future, Driver hopes his research leads to developing treatments for many diseases beyond influenza.

"Establishing that NKT cells can be safely harnessed to counteract influenza virus infections in pigs will strongly support the feasibility of using the same strategy to treat and prevent a wide variety of important human and swine pathogens," Driver said.

The grant is part of a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the NIH. The program calls for studies into "Dual Purpose with Dual Benefit: Research in Biomedicine and Agriculture Using Agriculturally Important Domestic Animal Species," Driver said.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

