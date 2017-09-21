Researchers design novel small antibody fragment with improved crystallizability

September 21, 2017

Antibodies are a powerful weapon system in defending our body against invaders such as bacteria and viruses. Each antibody consists of four polypeptide chains: two heavy chains and two light chains joined to form a Y-shaped molecule. Antibodies recognize a specific antigen unique to its target as they possess the antigen-binding sites located at the upper tips of the Y. While antibody-based therapeutics have been established as front-line drugs, little headway has been made in the use of antibodies as research tools in small molecule drug discovery, particularly in the field of x-ray crystallography.

X-ray crystallography is a technique that uses x-ray diffraction patterns to determine high-resolution, three-dimensional structures of molecules such as proteins, small organic molecules, and materials. The major challenge in X-ray crystallography approaches remains the production of high-quality diffracting crystals.

In recent years, there is increasing use of antibody fragments as crystallization chaperones to aid the structural determination of otherwise "uncrystallizable" or "undruggable" target proteins. The basis for the strategy is to increase the probability of obtaining well-ordered crystals by minimizing the conformational heterogeneity in the target protein.

The most commonly used antibody fragment format is the Fab format, but it is difficult to produce in bacterial expression systems because of its large and complex structure. The Fv fragment of the antibody, which contains only one heavy and one light chain, would be ideal for this application thanks to its simple and small architecture. However, Fv is rarely used because the two chains dissociate easily, leading to a loss of function.

Now, a team of Osaka University researchers has designed a novel single-chain Fv fragment with improved production compatibility, stability and crystallizability, while maintaining the binding ability of the original molecule. They recently published their findings in Structure.

Related Stories

"We successfully produced a new fragment by fusing an anti-parallel coiled-coil structure derived from a particular domain of a human enzyme, Mst1 kinase, to the antigen-binding sites of an antibody," study lead author Takao Arimori explains. "The resulting chimeric molecule, Fv-clasp, was functionally and structurally equivalent to the Fv of the original antibody."

Notably, switching from Fab to Fv-clasp format markedly enhanced the antibody-assisted crystallization of two biologically important proteins, the extracellular domains integrin α6β1 and sorLA. Integrin α6β1 plays a significant role in the attachment of iPS cells and ES cells as well as many cancer cells to the basement membrane, an extracellular protein network foundation present in tissues, while sorLA is protein receptor implicated in Alzheimer's disease.

"The universal applicability of the Fv-clasp design to large-scale and inexpensive production makes it desirable for industrial applications. Furthermore, its high heat stability is a great advantage for immunotherapies," corresponding author Junichi Takagi says. "Aside from the field of structural biology, we anticipate that the Fv-clasp design will contribute to the expansion of already eminent antibody use in both basic and applied sciences."

Source:

http://resou.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/research/2017/20170915_1

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Adding new antibody to chemotherapy could bolster effects of cancer treatment
Rare transition metal can simplify design and preparation of antibody therapies
Researchers overcome major stumbling blocks in developing HIV vaccine
TUM researchers decipher binding mechanism of antibody to environmental toxin
Antibody therapy found effective in subgroup of patients with treatment-resistant COPD
New discovery by TSRI scientists could speed efforts to develop effective HIV vaccine
Scientists develop new chimeric antibody to treat malignant cancers in dogs
Novel technology holds promise for improving accuracy of type 1 diabetes tests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exploration of human genetics reveals new targets to combat heart disease