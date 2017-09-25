Brain shapes normal body patterning much earlier than previously thought

September 25, 2017

The brain plays an active and essential role much earlier than previously thought, according to new research from Tufts University scientists which shows that long before movement or other behaviors occur, the brain of an embryonic frog influences muscle and nerve development and protects the embryo from agents that cause developmental defects. Remarkably, the brain performs these functions while it is itself still developing, marking the earliest known events of the brain-body interface. In addition to identifying these essential instructive functions for the first time, the Tufts researchers successfully rescued defects caused by lack of a brain by using widely available, human-approved drugs.

The discoveries, reported in Nature Communications on Sept. 25, could expand understanding of human cognition and neuroplasticity and lead to better ways to address birth defects, treat injuries and regenerate or bioengineer complex organs. Frogs are a widely used model in biomedical research because they share many basic biological mechanisms and processes with humans.

"Everyone knows that the brain guides behavior, but these data suggest that we need to revise our view of the brain as quiescent prior to an animal's independent activity. Our research shows that the brain is engaged long before that, before it's even fully built. What is particularly promising on the therapeutic side is that we were able to reverse developmental defects that result in the absence of a brain by applying relatively simple bioelectric and neurotransmitter manipulations," said the paper's corresponding author, Michael Levin, Ph.D., Vannevar Bush professor of biology and director of the Tufts Center for Regenerative and Developmental Biology and the AAllen Discovery Center at Tufts. The Allen Discovery Center at Tufts focuses on reading and writing the morphogenetic code that orchestrates how cells communicate to create and repair complex anatomical shapes and includes researchers from Tufts, Harvard, Princeton, the University of Chicago and Tel Aviv University.

Rescuing "birth" defects

To examine the role of the brain during early development, the researchers removed the brains of Xenopus laevis frog embryos 27-1/2 hours after the eggs were fertilized, long before independent embryonic activity occurs.

Brainless embryos showed problems in three main areas. Most obvious was abnormal development of the muscles and the peripheral nervous system. Collagen density diminished, and muscle fibers were shorter and lacked the characteristic chevron patterning found in normal embryos. Peripheral nerves also grew ectopically and chaotically throughout the trunk, revealing that even regions far away from the brain depend on its presence and activity for normal embryogenesis.

Related Stories

In addition, when exposed to chemicals that do not cause birth defects in normal embryos, embryos without brains developed severe deformities, such as bent spinal cords and tails. These results demonstrated that the normal brain provides a protective effect against exposure to influences that without the brain's activity would act as potent teratogens.

Importantly, the researchers were able to rescue many of these defects by administering scopolamine, a drug used to regulate human neural function, or injecting messenger RNA encoding the HCN2 ion channel, which modulates bioelectric signals in many contexts and animals, including humans.

"Our data suggest that the brain exercises these functions using electrical and chemical channels that communicate locally and at a distance. Such distributed communications means we may be able to repair damage in a difficult-to-reach site by providing therapies to more easily-accessible tissues. Being able to treat one part of the body and see results in another part is particularly valuable in specialties like neuroregeneration," said the paper's first author, neuroscientist Celia Herrera-Rincon, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in the Levin laboratory.

Future research will focus on decoding the specific information being sent through the newly identified communication channels from the brain, identifying other body structures that require brain presence, exploring relevance in other species, and honing the ability to provide brain-like signals in other contexts to improve complex patterning and tissue repair.

Levin is particularly fascinated by the question of how the brain, or any structure, can deliver information while it's still being built and whether other organs have similarly special roles.

"The brain and body form a feedback loop; the brain is being constructed by the embryo's patterning activities even as it itself is contributing instructive guidance to those processes -- a delicate balance between structure and function. Explaining this could lead to understanding how brains keep memories during massive remodeling and regeneration. We might one day be able to regenerate portions of the brain while the memories were still intact," he said. "We have already found that the brain performs important functions at this stage of development, and my guess is this is only the tip of the iceberg."

Source:

http://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/brain-guides-body-much-sooner-previously-believed

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Immune cells may play crucial role in helping the brain heal after hemorrhage or stroke
New ‘Neurology Atlas’ reveals treatment gap and disparities in distribution of resources
Aging brain maintains healthy cognitive function by increasing bilateral communication
Study opens new door to potential treatments for highly lethal brain tumors
Baycrest study could pave way to affordable, easy-to-use treatment for MCI patients
Expressive writing can prepare the brain to effectively tackle stressful situations, study says
Increase in physical activity boosts breast cancer survivors’ mental processing speed
UCSB scientists receive $9 million NSF funding to develop optical brain-imaging techniques

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop new model to better simulate blood brain barrier for study of diseases