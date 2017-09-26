Objective tool may help improve communication about prenatal weight gain, study shows

September 26, 2017

Allina Health study shows prenatal weight talks are easier with props

Significant improvements in communication between providers and patients surrounding gestational weight gain during prenatal care were found using a new combination of education and a tracking tool in a study by the Mother Baby clinical service line of Allina Health and Children's Minnesota.

"Because weight may be a sensitive issue, many providers are uncomfortable talking about it. Using an objective tool may help communication," said Marijo Aguilera, M.D., a maternal-fetal specialist with Minnesota Perinatal Physicians, part of Allina Health.

Related Stories

Compared with control clinics, patients at intervention clinics were more likely to remember that a provider gave them advice about weight gain (92 vs. 66 percent); be satisfied with the discussion with their provider about weight gain (83 vs. 64 percent), and report a prenatal weight gain target that fit within guidelines (72 vs. 50 percent).

To address what has been learned about how prenatal weight gain can affect the health of both mothers and babies, the federal government issued revised guidelines for prenatal weight gain in 2009. However, it is estimated that more than half of expectant mothers either gain too much or too little weight during pregnancy. The researchers say improving education and communication about the weight gain guidelines is an important step towards improving outcomes.

Source:

https://www.allinahealth.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds link between sleep pattern and temperament in preterm children
UC study finds lower IQ scores in children with increased Manganese levels
Care for children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder to be expanded following new QLD funding
Novel technology holds promise for improving accuracy of type 1 diabetes tests
Skills for Health and Health Education England introduce new free Oral Healthcare Elearning course
Child with abdominal pain more likely to receive CT scan in general ED, study finds
Children's Colorado wins $50,000 funding from Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
UM SOM research identifies four pathogens responsible for majority of diarrheal illnesses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High-functioning social communication skills can buffer negative effects of child shyness