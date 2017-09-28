Patients have to wait for over 10 days to secure GP appointment in Greater London, study finds

Research by ZoomDoc, a GP on-demand service, has found that patients on average have to wait for over 10 days to see a GP in Greater London if they look for an appointment on Wednesday.

Waiting time exceeded 10 days in 10 out of 32 boroughs while in the majority of boroughs (66%), patients coped with waiting times of more than seven days when forced to contact their surgeries mid-week.

The findings also reveal patients based and registered with GPs in South London had to wait the longest for up to 11 days, followed by patients in the East and West, who had to wait for up to 10 days to secure an appointment.

Table 1 Average waiting times when patients call surgeries mid-week

Sub-regions of Greater London Average waiting times North 7 Central London 9 East 10 West 10 South 11

Study also suggests that patients in Merton and Redbridge are waiting for GP appointments the longest, for up to 30 days.

Within Central London, practices in Lambeth proved to be the busiest, with patients waiting for almost two weeks to get an appointment when calling surgeries mid-week. This is followed by Westminster, where the average waiting period was 13 days.

Despite their central location, patients based in City and Hackney found it easiest to see their GP – on average, practices were able to offer GP appointments on the same day.

Table 2 Average waiting times in Central London

CCG Group Average waiting times Area Zone City and Hackney 1 Central London 1 Islington 6 Central London 2 West London 6 Central London 1 Southwark 8 Central London 1 Camden 12 Central London 2 Westminster 13 Central London 1 Lambeth 14 Central London 1

Dr. Kenny Livingstone, GP and founder of ZoomDoc, said: