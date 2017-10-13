AAPM&R endorses Perioperative Surgical Home model of care

October 13, 2017

The American Society of Anesthesiologists' (ASA) Perioperative Surgical Home (PSH) model of care's ability to significantly improve patient care, quality and reduce costs, has been endorsed by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R), the premier professional association for physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians.

The AAPM&R endorsed the model last month, noting that as physiatrists are vital in optimizing outcomes and function early and throughout the continuum of patient care, the PSH model, which guides patients through surgery via a system of coordinated care seems a logical fit for their organization.

"With a strong focus on directing rehabilitation and recovery, the PSH will allow physiatrist providers to improve efficiencies, decrease resource utilization, and decrease complications – resulting in higher patient satisfaction," said AAPM&R President, Steve Geiringer, M.D., FAAPMR. "I'm excited for this partnership to be a catalyst for productive relationships between physiatrists and the surgical care team."

As part of their endorsement, two members of the AAPM&R will have seats on the PSH Learning Collaborative steering committee. William A. Adair, M.D., FAAPMR recently agreed to serve as one of the representatives. "Participating in this initiative provides a valuable opportunity to demonstrate PM&R's ability to deliver value-based care, and emphasizes our team-oriented approach to delivering the best patient care possible."

ASA partnered with Premier, Inc., in 2014 to establish a national learning collaborative to develop, pilot and evaluate the PSH model – a patient-centric, team-based system of coordinated care that guides patients through the entire surgical experience, from the decision to undergo surgery to discharge and beyond. Applications for the next PSH Learning Collaborative will be accepted January 1, 2018.

"Having the PSH model endorsed by AAPM&R shows we continue to be on the right track with the PSH regarding processes important to patient care coordination in rehabilitation and recovery," said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. "We have data that shows this model works for both the patient and the institution it's being used in. Ultimately, we want the best experience for the patients we serve as well as improvements in quality and lower costs."​

