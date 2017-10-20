Delayed word processing could indicate MCI patients’ likelihood of developing Alzheimer's

October 20, 2017

A delayed neurological response to processing the written word could be an indicator that a patient with mild memory problems is at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, research led by the University of Birmingham has discovered.

Using an electroencephalogram (EEG) – a test that detects electrical activity in a person's brain via electrodes attached to their scalp – researchers studied the brain activity of a group of 25 patients to establish how quickly they processed words shown to them on a computer screen.

The study, published in Neuroimage Clinical, was led by the University of Birmingham's School of Psychology and Centre for Human Brain Health and was carried out in collaboration with the Universities of Kent and California.

The patients who took part were a mix of healthy elderly people, patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and patients with MCI who had developed Alzheimer's within three years of diagnosis of MCI.

MCI, a condition in which someone has minor problems with mental abilities such as memory beyond what would normally be expected for a healthy person of their age, is estimated to be suffered by up to 20 per cent of people aged over 65. It is not a type of dementia, but a person with MCI is more likely to go on to develop dementia.

Dr Ali Mazaheri, of the University of Birmingham, said: "A prominent feature of Alzheimer's is a progressive decline in language, however, the ability to process language in the period between the appearance of initial symptoms of Alzheimer's to its full development has scarcely previously been investigated.

"We wanted to investigate if there were anomalies in brain activity during language processing in MCI patients which could provide insight into their likelihood of developing Alzheimer's.

Related Stories

"We focused on language functioning, since it is a crucial aspect of cognition and particularly impacted during the progressive stages of Alzheimer's."

Previous research has found that when a person is shown a written word, it takes 250 milliseconds for the brain to process it – activity which can be picked up on an EEG.

Dr Katrien Segaert, of the University of Birmingham, adds: "Crucially, what we found in our study is that this brain response is aberrant in individuals who will go on in the future to develop Alzheimer's disease, but intact in patients who remained stable.

"Our findings were unexpected as language is usually affected by Alzheimer's disease in much later stages of the onset of the disease.

"It is possible that this breakdown of the brain network associated with language comprehension in MCI patients could be a crucial biomarker used to identify patients likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

"We hope to now test the validity of this biomarker in large population of patients in the UK to see if it's a specific predictor of Alzheimer's disease, or a general marker for dementia involving the temporal lobe.

"The verification of this biomarker could lead the way to early pharmacological intervention and the development of a new low cost and non-invasive test using EEG as part of a routine medical evaluation when a patient first presents to their GP with concern over memory issues."​

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2017/10/word-processing-delay-alzheimers.aspx

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Retina scans could help identify Alzheimer’s
Patients unaware of memory loss more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease, study shows
New $7.6 million NIA grant awarded to IU for Longitudinal Early-onset AD Study
JAX professor receives $5.4 million grant to study 'cognitive resilience' to Alzheimer's disease
New imaging system offers better way to monitor brain changes from Alzheimer's in mouse models
McGill researchers discover new cellular mechanism in Alzheimer's disease
Losing sense of smell linked to dementia
Impairing critical partnership between brain cells can lead to Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Undergraduates earn top prize for developing new tool to detect Alzheimer’s disease