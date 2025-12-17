Hyperphosphorylated tau may help protect the brain from infection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamDec 17 2025

One of the main proteins that contributes to Alzheimer's disease is called phospho-tau (p-tau). When p-tau gets too many phosphate groups attached to it (a process called hyperphosphorylation), it starts to stick together and form clumps called "tangles" inside of brain nerve cells. A new study from Mass General Brigham investigators shows that tau hyperphosphorylation may be a consequence of an antiviral response that protects the brain from infection. Results are published in Nature Neuroscience.

"As a geneticist, I always wondered why humans had evolved gene mutations predisposing to Alzheimer's disease," said senior author Rudolph Tanzi, PhD, Director of the McCance Center for Brain Health and Genetics and Aging Research Unit in the Mass General Brigham Department of Neurology. "Our work indicates that many of the features of Alzheimer's disease that we think of as only pathological from may once have been protective."

Tanzi believes that people who had genes that predisposed them Alzheimer's pathology from amyloid, to tangles to neuroinflammation may have had a survival advantage against widespread infection back when human lifespan was 30 years or less. But as lifespan has lengthened, these same mutations increase susceptibility to Alzheimer's disease.

"Together with our earlier work showing amyloid beta, the main component of senile plaques, is an antimicrobial protein, we believe Alzheimer's pathology may have evolved as an orchestrated host defense system for the brain," said Tanzi.

Using a human-derived neuron cell culture model with an affinity for phosphorylated tau, the researchers exposed the cells to the HSV1 virus with the goal of investigating the interaction between tau, the virus, and neurons. They found that the HSV1 infection caused hyperphosphorylation in tau, which then formed aggregates, producing a pathology similar to that seen in Alzheimer's disease. They also found that tau is able to bind to the capsid of the virus, neutralizing infection. This serves as a protective factor to the neurons, by preventing and trapping the virus from attacking the cells.

Related Stories

In a feedback mechanism, neurons infected with HSV-1 released hyperphosphorylated tau as they formed tangles, and the hyperphosphorylated tau then bound to the virus, blocking it from further attacking the neurons.

"Our findings reveal an important novel role for tau as an antiviral protein against HSV1 and probably other viruses," said lead author William Eimer, PhD, of the Mass General Brigham Department of Neurology. "Tangles may have originally formed in response to both amyloid and viral infection to prevent the spread of the virus from neuron to neuron in the brain."

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41593-025-02157-0

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How the human brain processes spoken language mirrors AI architecture
Genome-edited immune cell therapy shows promise for treating aggressive blood cancer
Study identifies a distinctive, measurable pattern of brain activity in children with ADHD
Study provides new insights into brain signaling during sleep and wakefulness
EpilepsyGTx raises $33 million Series A to develop single dose gene therapy for focal refractory epilepsy
Pathology AI models show demographic bias in cancer diagnosis
COVID-19 could leave a measurable imprint on the brain
Massive genetics study shows what truly separates and unites 14 psychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers discover new biomarker of "complicated" mild- to severe-pediatric traumatic brain injury