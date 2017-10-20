Study examines risk of using liver organs from hepatitis C positive donors

October 20, 2017

Use of liver organs from selected hepatitis C positive donors should be considered due to modest risk of hepatitis C transmission and the availability of safe and effective direct‐acting antiviral therapies, according to research presented this week at The Liver Meeting® -; held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

Hepatitis C virus, commonly called HCV, is a liver disease that can cause cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), liver cancer and liver failure. HCV is contracted when a person comes in contact with an infected person's blood.

Given the ongoing shortage of liver grafts for transplantation, the use of increased‐risk donor livers (which are positive for HCV antibodies, but do not have evidence of active HCV infection) may be one way of increasing the donor pool and getting more patients off the waitlist. "While HCV‐positive donors (antibody test) with active infection (serum nucleic acid test positive) carry a universal risk of HCV transmission and their use is reserved for patients with active HCV on the transplant wait‐list, we hypothesized that HCV‐ positive donors without active infection will carry a much lower risk of HCV transmission. Liver organs from such donors, sometimes, can be discarded if an HCV positive patient is not available as a recipient. Our study was aimed at evaluating the risk of HCV transmission from such donors to non‐HCV patients on transplant waitlists," says Khurram Bari, MD, assistant professor of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Bari's team studied a group of 25 patients at the University of Cincinnati who underwent liver transplantation between March 2016 and February 2017. These patients did not test positive for HCV at the time of transplantation. The livers they received during transplantation came from donors who tested positive for HCV antibodies and were labeled as HCV‐positive donors, but tested negative through HCV serum nucleic acid testing – suggesting no active infection. The majority of these donors were determined to be at increased risk for infection transmission by the Public Health Services' (PHS) criteria based on donor characteristics.

Related Stories

All organ recipients underwent HCV testing three months post-transplantation. Of the 25 people in the group, HCV transmission occurred in four (16 percent). Of the four, one recipient had a prior history with HCV/HIV co‐infection and had undergone a successful HCV treatment two years prior to transplantation. Three of the four recipients were treated with direct‐acting antiviral therapy (with one recipient completing 12 weeks of treatment and achieving a favorable outcome and the other two currently undergoing treatment and showing no signs of the virus at weeks two and four). The fourth recipient succumbed to complications brought on by pulmonary hypertension precluding treatment.

The researchers noted that while all donors were assessed to be at increased risk for transmission according to PHS' criterion, the 16 percent rate of transmission was much higher than expected for the interval between infection and the appearance of mature virus in the serum – called the eclipse period. "Although our study did not look at the specific mode of HCV transmission, occult hepatitis C in donors could be one of the possible mechanisms," says Dr. Bari of the findings. "Our study, as a first-ever, has estimated the actual risk of HCV transmission to non‐HCV patients from the use of liver grafts from serum HCV antibody positive, but nucleic acid test negative donors, "continues Dr. Bari. "Combined with the modest risk of transmission and positive response to DAA treatment, use of such organs could be considered to expand the donor pool. Future studies should be aimed at determining the exact mechanism of HCV transmission from such organs so that risk of transmission can be further reduced and widespread use of these organs can be made possible."

Source:

https://www.aasld.org/about-aasld/press-room/use-hepatitis-c-positive-liver-organs

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Common acid reflux drugs linked to progression of chronic liver disease
Study compares long-term metabolic effects of conventional and genetically-modified soybean oil
Researchers develop new diagnostic and prognosis method for early detection of liver cancer
Study documents gene mutation as cause of cancer form in the liver
Daily aspirin therapy linked to reduced risk of HBV‐related liver cancer
Liver cancers linked to compound popular in herbal remedies
Study finds rise in pregnancy rates among women with chronic liver disease
NAFLD linked to higher cardiovascular risk in women, but not in men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Liver cirrhosis mortality found to be greater than that of five major cancers