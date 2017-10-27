AJPH supplement focuses on how climate change impacts public health

October 27, 2017

In the American Public Health Association's Year of Climate Change and Health, the American Journal of Public Health will release a special supplement focused on climate change and its effect on public health.

This collection of editorials and research articles examines how climate change impacts our health and discusses how the public health community and policymakers can respond to this threat:

Planting more trees in cities can prevent deaths from heat

Researchers examined heat-related deaths caused by the urban heat island effect in Ho Chi Minh City. They found that deaths from the urban heat island effect accounted for 30% of the total mortalities from heat in the city. The study also found that every increase in green space by 1 square kilometer per 1000 people can prevent 7.4 mortalities resulting from heat.

Non-US citizens at higher risk of heat-related death

Researchers compared heat-related mortality in non-U.S. citizens to that of U.S. citizens. They found that heat-related deaths accounted for 2.23% of deaths among non-U.S. citizens and 0.02% of deaths among U.S. citizens. Data also showed that non-U.S. citizens aged 18 to 24 were 20 times more likely to die from excessive heat exposure than were U.S. citizens. 95% of non-U.S. citizen heat-related deaths occurred in Arizona, California and Texas. The study found an increased mortality risk among non-U.S. citizens compared with U.S. citizens for heat-related deaths, especially those younger and of Hispanic ethnicity.

US health care industry's greenhouse gas emissions will cause up to 381,000 years of healthy life lost

This study quantifies the increased disease burden caused by U.S. health care sector greenhouse gas emissions. In 2013, the health care sector emitted 614 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents. Researchers projected that health care greenhouse gas emissions would cause 123,000 to 381,000 disability-adjusted life-years in future health damages, with malnutrition being the largest damage category. Researchers note that this data highlights the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions associated with health care itself, and the severity of associated health damages.

Related Stories

Find a full list of AJPH papers EMBARGOED until October 26, 2017, at 4 p.m. EDT below:

  • Estimated global disease burden from United States healthcare sector greenhouse gas emissions
  • Differences in heat-related mortality by citizenship status? United States, 2005-2014
  • Are Non-U.S. Citizens More Likely to Die from Heat Exposure?
  • The Need for Climate and Health Education
  • Finding our Voice: Public Health on the Front Lines of Climate Change
  • Outcomes of climate change in a marginalized population: An ethnography on the Turkana pastoralists in Kenya
  • Global association of air pollution and cardiorespiratory diseases: A systematic review, meta-analysis and investigation of modifier variables
  • Climate Change, Public Health and Policy: A California Case Study
  • The Critical Roles of Health Professionals in Climate Change Prevention and Preparedness
  • Climate and Birthweight: Investigating Agricultural livelihoods in Kenya and Mali
  • Health Care's Carbon Footprint: Stomping or Treading Lightly?
  • A Time for Action: APHA's 2017 Year of Climate Change and Health
  • Climate, Health and Equity: The imperative of working at the intersection
  • Green space and deaths attributable to the urban heat island effect in Ho Chi Minh City

The articles above will be published online October 26, 2017, at 4 p.m. EDT by AJPH under "First Look." "First Look" articles have undergone peer review, copyediting and approval by authors but have not yet been printed to paper or posted online by issue. AJPH is published by the American Public Health Association, and is available at www.ajph.org.

Source:

https://www.apha.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Indus Valley ground water in Pakistan shows alarmingly high levels of arsenic
Hepatitis A outbreak among population of San Diego
Uptake of HPV vaccination is worryingly low among childhood cancer survivors
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes
10 percent of 50-year-old men have a heart of a 60-year-old
Failure of doctors to recognize diabetes subtype puts patients’ health at risk
Report suggests possible remission of type 2 diabetes through weight loss
Study reveals impact of flame retardants on reduced clinical pregnancy outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alcohol related cancer risks underplayed by industry says new research