Cleveland Clinic researchers win grants to study ethical issues involving brain surgery

October 31, 2017

The NIH BRAIN Initiative has awarded two Cleveland Clinic researchers grants to study ethical issues involving brain surgery, as part of the first neuroethics grants awarded by the initiative.

Cynthia Kubu, PhD, a neuropsychologist in the Center for Neurological Restoration at Cleveland Clinic, was awarded $1.6 million over four years to study patients' and family members' perspectives regarding personality in the context of Parkinson's disease and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the condition.

The study, funded by the National Institute of Mental Health as part of the National Institute of Health's BRAIN Initiative, will focus on patients' and family members' perspectives regarding the personality characteristics they value most and changes in those personality characteristics at different stages of Parkinson's and over the course of DBS.

"We hypothesize that patients will report changes to personality associated with Parkinson's Disease," Dr. Kubu said, "Conversely, we think that deep brain simulation will result in a return to pre-illness personality and will allow patients to be their more authentic self."

The data from the study will identify if existing measures capture valued personality characteristics, illustrate if Parkinson's disease results in changes in perceived personality, demonstrate the concordance between patients' and families' ratings of perceived personality change, and confirm if DBS results in changes in individually meaningful personality characteristics. Researchers believe these data have implications for the development of personality measures that mirror patients' values, the informed consent process, and may inform public and philosophical discussions of identity and autonomy in the context of deep brain stimulation.

Related Stories

In addition, Lauren Sankary, J.D., a neuroethics fellow at Cleveland Clinic, was awarded a three-year grant through the BRAIN Initiative Fellows program to study ethical issues arising as research participants exit investigational studies of implanted brain devices.

Sankary's neuroethics research will take place under an NIH Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Postdoctoral Fellowship grant. Her research focuses on the experiences of research participants at the end of their participation in clinical trials of two implanted brain devices: deep brain stimulation (DBS) and closed-loop responsive neurostimulation (RNS). This research will draw from data from completed DBS clinical trials and will include ongoing involvement in the Cleveland Clinic's novel clinical trial of DBS for stroke recovery.

"As medicine moves forward with technologies that allow us to treat patients in new ways in the field neuroscience, we must have a firm understanding of the ethics surrounding these advances," said Paul Ford, Ph.D, interim chair of the Department of Bioethics at the Cleveland Clinic. "We are thankful the BRAIN Initiative sees the importance of exploring ethical considerations in neuroscience and hope our contributions can help move the field forward."

Source:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New discovery challenges basic assumptions about the brain's cellular makeup
Researchers use new equation to map self-esteem in the human brain
Poor mental health sees hundreds of thousands of people leaving their jobs every year
Robot-assisted surgery may not be time- or cost-effective compared with conventional procedure
Researchers develop artificial intelligence software to assess preterm infant's brain maturity
Research findings reveal which brain region stimulates divergent behavior
New study sheds light on normal function of Parkinson's gene
New study hopes to shed light on mechanism behind epileptic and non-epileptic seizures

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Eczema and family history linked to severe hospitalization for children with asthma