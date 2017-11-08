Reducing use of 'low value' surgical procedures vital to cut healthcare costs and enhance care

November 8, 2017

Reducing the use of 'low value' interventions that deliver little benefit is vital to cut healthcare costs. In the BJS (British Journal of Surgery), investigators have identified 71 low value general surgical procedures, of which five services were of high volume and high cost, 23 were of high cost and low volume, 22 belonged to the low cost and high volume group, and 21 were in the low cost and low volume group.

Highest impact interventions included inguinal hernia repair in minimally symptomatic patients, inappropriate gastroscopy, interval cholecystectomy, CT to diagnose appendicitis, and routine endoscopy in those who have had CT-confirmed diverticulitis. With five general surgical procedures carrying a burden of €153 million, the Audit Commission's previous estimate (€570 million per annum for all healthcare) is likely to be conservative.

Related Stories

"It is the basic thought of every surgeon at their earliest decision when becoming a doctor to act in the patient's best interests, and this inherent belief should provide motivation to maximize value of care," said lead author Mr. Humza Malik, of Imperial College London, in the UK. "Remembering this, clinicians should lead changes to provide pertinent, precise treatments, thereby avoiding ineffective interventions and challenging existing dogma that 'more care is better care.'"

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/british-journal-surgery/low-value-surgical-procedures-should-be-avoided-reduce-costs-a

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New genomics study aims to evaluate effectiveness of blood test in detecting breast cancer
Digital revolution could radically change Europe’s healthcare system, says EESC
Robot-assisted surgery may not be time- or cost-effective compared with conventional procedure
Point-of-care ultrasound helps surgeons perform thyroid surgery without general anesthesia
New survey reveals changing face of private healthcare market in the UK
New study reveals extensive healthcare costs that result from acute kidney injury
Experts launch novel smartphone apps for AF patients and healthcare professionals
Nightingale aims to apply cutting-edge blood analysis service within healthcare setting

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Carbon monoxide poisoning not routinely detected in healthcare system, report reveals