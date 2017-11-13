Researchers identify 'strategies' used by bacteria to protect themselves from antibiotics

November 13, 2017

Antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria evolve mechanisms to withstand the drugs which are used to treat infections.

The team of experts at the University's Institute of Microbiology and Infection focussed their research on E. coli, which can cause urinary and blood stream infections.

Using novel experimental approaches, involving whole genome DNA sequencing never previously applied in this area of research, the team identified mechanisms or 'strategies' that bacteria use to protect themselves from antibiotics.

Senior author Professor David Grainger said: "We investigated a gene found in bacteria that is involved in resistance to multiple antibiotics.

Related Stories

"Although we have known about this gene for many decades, the 'nuts and bolts' of how it provides resistance to antibiotics has been difficult to pick apart.

"Our research identified previously unknown roles for this gene in controlling processes that provide drug resistance.

"We found two completely unexpected mechanisms that bacteria use to protect themselves from antibiotics. One protected their DNA from the harmful effects of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, and the other prevented doxycyline getting inside bacteria."

Dr Prateek Sharma, who did much of the experimental work, adds: "The resistance mechanisms that we identified are found in many different species of bacteria therefore, our research could lead to the discovery of molecules that could be developed into new drugs that can treat bacterial infections."

The study, published today in Nature Communications, was the result of a decade-long research project carried out by the University. Co-author Professor Laura Piddock concludes: "Antibiotics underpin modern medical, veterinary and farming practices world-wide. However, the efficacy of antibiotics is decreasing as more bacteria become resistant.

"Research such as ours that provides greater understanding of drug resistance mechanisms is vital if we are to address the global crisis of antibiotic resistance."

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2017/11/new-mechanism-bacteria-antibiotic-resistance.aspx

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop novel antimicrobials to tackle multidrug-resistant bacteria
Mosquito control using special bacteria infected mosquitoes approved by the EPA
New study shows link between gut bacteria and age-related chronic inflammation
Lung microbiome plays major role in asthma severity and response to treatment
Gut bacteria may influence the response to certain cancer therapies finds study
C-section kids could be at greater risk of being overweight due to differences in their gut bacteria
Study provides new insights into survival of caries-causing bacteria in dental plaque
Research reveals impact of helpful strain of bacteria on infants’ digestive tract

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gut bacteria can influence how cancer responds to immunotherapy