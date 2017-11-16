Common ingredient in laundry detergents may help build bioartificial pancreas to cure type 1 diabetes

November 16, 2017

Two oxygen-producing compounds – including one that boosts performance in some laundry detergents – might one day play a key role in helping scientists successfully build a bioartificial pancreas in the lab to cure type 1 diabetes.

Reporting in Biomaterials Science, researchers from Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine found that the extra oxygen provided by these compounds improved the function and viability of insulin-producing cells during important stages of the pancreas-building process. The cells are known for being greedy consumers of oxygen.

"These studies provide a proof of concept for using oxygen-generating materials to solve one of the major obstacles to engineering a bioartificial pancreas – making sure the cells have enough oxygen to function until the structure integrates with the body," said Emmanuel C. Opara, Ph.D., professor of regenerative medicine and lead scientist on the project.

Researchers have been working for years to develop a bioartificial pancreas in the lab to help the millions of people with type 1 diabetes. About three million Americans have the disease, an autoimmune disorder that destroys insulin-producing beta cells within the pancreas. While insulin injections can help control blood sugar, the therapy cannot prevent complications of the disease, including kidney damage, nerve pain and damage to blood vessels in the eyes that can lead to blindness.

While the transplantation of an entire pancreas or of its insulin–producing cells can potentially cure type 1 diabetes, these options are rarely offered due to the lack of suitable pancreas donors and the toxic effects of anti-rejection drugs that are required after a transplant.

As a substitute to these options, scientists are working to build a bioartificial pancreas by encapsulating insulin-producing cells within tiny biocompatible beads. The beads are coated with a substance that allows insulin to pass through, but prevents the body from recognizing the cells as "foreign" and rejecting them. With this approach, there would be no need for anti-rejection drugs.

A major challenge with this strategy is how to supply the oxygen needs of the cells until the bioartificial pancreas forms its own blood vessels. Insulin-producing cells have high oxygen requirements – they use 10 to 12 percent of the blood flow to the pancreas while accounting for only 1 to 2 percent of its weight.

Related Stories

"A continuous supply of oxygen is needed from the time that the cells are first isolated from a donor pancreas until the bioartificial organ is implanted and develops its own blood vessels, typically five to 10 days post-transplant," said Opara.

The current study focused on sodium percarbonate (SPO), used in laundry detergents and household cleaners, and calcium peroxide (CPO), used as an antiseptic and in many other ways. The goal was to determine if the compounds could supply the insulin-producing cells with oxygen -- beginning with cell isolation and continuing seven days after microencapsulation.

Using insulin-producing cells isolated from rats and pigs, the researchers conducted three studies: adding SPO during cell isolation; evaluating the use of SPO particles during the cell growth process; and assessing whether adding CPO particles during encapsulation would improve cell quality during a week in a low-oxygen environment similar to what the cells would encounter in the human body.

In all studies, the researchers were able to increase the number of living cells by approximately 50 percent and their ability to make insulin by eight times with the addition of oxygen. They learned that some variables, including temperature, could be used to control oxygen levels. Next, they will work to more accurately control oxygen levels, to extend the time period that oxygen is released and to ensure that tissues are not damaged from too much oxygen.

"We have demonstrated that oxygen-generating materials are potentially a viable strategy to supplement oxygen to the cells used for transplantation in patients with diabetes," said Opara.

Source:

http://www.wakehealth.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Stem cells could help improve blood circulation in diabetic patients with peripheral artery disease
Study reveals how caloric diet may reverse type 2 diabetes
Study shows link between psoriasis severity and greater risk of type 2 diabetes
Scientific Statement captures evolving understanding of microvascular complications related to diabetes
Certain factors associated with sleep disturbance in type 2 diabetes patients
Type 2 diabetes linked to increased risk of aggressive breast cancer in African American women
Unequal exposure to pollutants may be contributing factor to higher rates of diabetes among minorities
New discovery in beta-cell pathway shows potential to improve effectiveness of diabetes drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alarming co-occurrence of type 2 diabetes and CVD demands more awareness to address risks, improve health