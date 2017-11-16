New Kevlar-based hydrogel recreates the magic of natural cartilage

November 16, 2017

The unparalleled liquid strength of cartilage, which is about 80 percent water, withstands some of the toughest forces on our bodies.

Synthetic materials couldn't match it -- until "Kevlartilage" was developed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Jiangnan University.

"We know that we consist mostly of water -- all life does -- and yet our bodies have a lot of structural stability," said Nicholas Kotov, the Joseph B. and Florence V. Cejka Professor of Engineering at U-M, who led the study. "Understanding cartilage is understanding how life .forms can combine properties that are sometimes unthinkable together."

Many people with joint injuries would benefit from a good replacement for cartilage, such as the 850,000 patients in the U.S. who undergo surgeries removing or replacing cartilage in the knee.

While other varieties of synthetic cartilage are already undergoing clinical trials, these materials fall into two camps that choose between cartilage attributes, unable to achieve that unlikely combination of strength and water content.

The other synthetic materials that mimic the physical properties of cartilage don't contain enough water to transport the nutrients that cells need to thrive, Kotov said.

Meanwhile, hydrogels -- which incorporate water into a network of long, flexible molecules -- can be designed with enough water to support the growth of the chondrocytes cells that build up natural cartilage. Yet those hydrogels aren't especially strong. They tear under strains a fraction of what cartilage can handle.

The new Kevlar-based hydrogel recreates the magic of cartilage by combining a network of tough nanofibers from Kevlar--the "aramid" fibers best known for making bulletproof vests--with a material commonly used in hydrogel cartilage replacements, called polyvinyl alcohol, or PVA.

In natural cartilage, the network of proteins and other biomolecules gets its strength by resisting the flow of water among its chambers. The pressure from the water reconfigures the network, enabling it to deform without breaking. Water is released in the process, and the network recovers by absorbing water later.

This mechanism enables high impact joints, such as knees, to stand up to punishing forces. Running repeatedly pounds the cartilage between the bones, forcing water out and making the cartilage more pliable as a result. Then, when the runner rests, the cartilage absorbs water so that it provides strong resistance to compression again.

Related Stories

The synthetic cartilage boasts the same mechanism, releasing water under stress and later recovering by absorbing water like a sponge. The aramid nanofibers build the framework of the material, while the PVA traps water inside the network when the material is exposed to stretching or compression. Even versions of the material that were 92 percent water were comparable in strength to cartilage, with the 70-percent version achieving the resilience of rubber.

As the aramid nanofibers and PVA don't harm adjacent cells, Kotov anticipates that this synthetic cartilage may be a suitable implant for some situations, such as the deeper parts of the knee. He also wonders whether chondrocytes might be able to take up residence inside the synthetic network to produce a hybrid cartilage.

But his potential applications are not limited to cartilage. He suspects that similar networks, with different proportions of aramid nanofibers, PVA and water, may be able to stand in for other soft tissues.

"We have a lot of membranes in the body that require the same properties. I would like to evaluate the space," Kotov said. "I will talk to doctors about where the acute need is and where this intersection of the properties will allow us to make best headway and biggest impact."

Kotov is a member of the Biointerfaces Institute, which provides shared space for researchers from U-M's engineering and medical schools. He is also a professor of chemical engineering, materials science and engineering, and macromolecular science and engineering.

Source:

http://ns.umich.edu/new/releases/25262-kevlar-based-artificial-cartilage-mimics-the-magic-of-the-real-thing

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists reveal communication system between knee joint and developing bones in mice
Multiple methods found to minimize pain caused by surgery and reduce use of opioids
New study shows effects of obesity on knee dislocations
CRFA better than steroid injection for managing pain from knee osteoarthritis
Study shows advantages of alternative pain relief option during knee replacement surgery
Researchers find significant link between foot pain and knee or hip pain
Research finds decrease in opioid use among patients recovering from hip and knee replacement
Siemens Healthineers’ MAGNETOM Terra 7T MRI scanner cleared by FDA for diagnostic imaging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Wearable robotic exoskeleton could alleviate crouch gait in children with cerebral palsy