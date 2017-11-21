Bedfont Scientific shortlisted for 3 different categories in MISE Awards

Bedfont Scientific Ltd., based in Harrietsham, is up for 3 different awards categories in the Made In the South East (MISE) Awards.

The Made in the South East (MISE) Awards, organized by Insider Media, are in their 5th year and are specifically designed so that manufacturing companies based in the South East can be recognized and rewarded for their business efforts. Categories include; Digital Engineering/Technology Award, Supply Chain Award, Manufacturing Innovation Award, Export Award, Food and Drink Award, Manufacturing Apprenticeship/Training Scheme Award, Manufacturer of the Year (turnover under £25m), and Manufacturer of the Year (turnover over £25m).

Established in 1976, Bedfont is a second generation family company that has specialized in the design and manufacture of exhaled breath and gas monitoring instruments for medical, scientific and industrial markets globally, for over 40 years. Bedfont is revered as a pioneer in the breath analysis market with their products now available in over 76 countries across the world thanks to their unprecedented network of appointed distributors. Their aim is to continue innovating and improving health worldwide.

Bedfont are proud to announce that they have been shortlisted for the Manufacturing Innovation, Export, and Manufacturer of the Year (turnover under £25m) accolades.

Jason Smith, General Manager at Bedfont Scientific, comments: