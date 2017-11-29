Nerve cell findings provide unique insights into neuromuscular conditions

November 29, 2017

The findings relate to a type of cell connection that allows electrical and chemical messages to flow from nerve to muscle cells, enabling motion.

The results shed light into conditions where these connections break down, such as motor neuron disease, which can lead to severe problems with walking and reflexes.

Researchers used cutting-edge imaging to study 3000 of these cell connections - known as neuromuscular junctions (NMJ) - from tissue gifted by 20 donors undergoing unrelated leg surgery.

The study revealed details of the anatomy of human NMJs that had not been seen before.

Related Stories

It highlighted differences in the structure and make up of human NMJs compared with those of mice and rats, which are routinely used in studying neuromuscular diseases.

Surprisingly, human NMJs were much smaller and frailer than those found in other mammals.

The research team - led by the University of Edinburgh - also found that age had no effect on the health of NMJs. This finding could help doctors understand disease-related changes in the nervous system that affect older adults.

Tom Gillingwater, Professor of Anatomy at the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences, who co-led the study, said: "Together our findings provide unique insights into the structure of the human nervous system, identifying features that set us apart from other mammals.

"Our next steps will be to use these vital insights to understand how the NMJ breaks down in human patients with neuromuscular conditions such as motor neuron disease."

Christian Soeller, Professor of Physical Cell Biology at the University of Exeter's Physics department and Living Systems Institute, who co-led the study, said: "The age-old adage of 'seeing is believing' is particularly fitting for this study. The human nerve connections that we saw - using new microscopy methods crucial for this study - were very different from what was previously thought."

Source:

https://www.ed.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify previously unknown breast cell types
Researchers find link between negative emotions and higher opioid use in people with sickle cell disease
Newcastle scientists develop new technique that revolutionizes cell culture
New discovery could speed up production of cells for studying diseases
New technique holds promise to screen cancer cells for drug susceptibility
Study shows how naïve T-cells may affect tumor immunity and immunotherapy
Researchers find way to switch tumor cells between 2D and 3D morphology
Process of removing cellular debris can fuel tumor growth in metastatic prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists develop new method to study Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in the lab