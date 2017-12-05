New biomarker test can accurately predict which chemical compounds induce DNA damage

December 5, 2017

A new biomarker test developed by researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and their colleagues can help predict, with up to 90 percent certainty, which chemical compounds can cause DNA damage that could lead to cancer. The study was published early online the week of December 4, 2017, in PNAS.

Current laboratory tests that assess potential toxicity in humans due to exposure to chemical compounds often result in a high number of false-positive findings for agents that can induce DNA damage. Many of these positive results may reflect cellular toxicity at high chemical doses rather than actual genotoxicity (damage to DNA or genes). Such false-positive results often lead to expensive and time-consuming follow-up testing.

The lack of an accurate, rapid and high-throughput test that assesses genotoxicity has been a major bottleneck in the development of new drugs as well as the testing of substances by chemical, cosmetic, and agricultural companies, says Albert J. Fornace Jr., MD, professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular & cellular biology, oncology and radiation medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine, and a member of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Compounding this need is the fact that thousands of chemicals already in use that have had little, if any, toxicologic assessment, he adds.

"In addition, there is an increasing mandate to reduce animal testing," Fornace says, pointing out that in the European Union, animal testing for ingredients in cosmetic products is already prohibited.

The new test, a biomarker panel referred to as TGx-DDI, is based on genes that are actively transcribed, or expressed, in a cell. These genes reflect particular pathways that respond to various types of stress, and can provide more insight into how cells respond to a particular type of injury, particularly damage to DNA. While there have been many studies that have used gene expression to measure injury responses, a key feature of the current approach is the development of a biomarker panel of genes that can identify stress due to DNA damage.

Related Stories

Having developed the robust biomarker panel, a consortium of academic, government, and industry investigators, organized by the Health and Environment Science Institute, a global non-profit, selected many chemicals and drugs, representing different classes of toxicants, to test. The chemicals included known DNA-damaging agents, chemicals known to be negative for genotoxicity and not cancer causing, and chemicals known not to cause cancer, but which tested positive in older lab genotoxicity assays.

All of the DNA-damaging agents tested positive with the new assay. All of the chemicals known to be negative for genotoxicity and that were not cancer causing tested negative. Importantly, 9 out of 10 results were negative for chemicals known not to be cancer causing but that showed a positive result in conventional lab genotoxicity tests.

"Compared to older tests, our approach allows for very accurate and high-throughput screening of chemical compounds that cause DNA damage, and potentially, cancer in humans," concluded Fornace.

Source:

https://gumc.georgetown.edu/news/New_Test_Provides_Accurate_Measure_of_DNA_Damage_from_Chemical_Compounds

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop novel technology that uses CRISPR to map genetic mutations
IBN researchers create DNA technology with two new genetic alphabets
Australian researchers develop new risk scoring system to predict childhood leukemia relapse
Genetics may affect how the body responds to a particular diet
Researchers show how rhythm of DNA replication can be manipulated to kill cancer cells
Study focuses on improving pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic aptamers
3D folding of DNA during cardiomyocyte differentiation provides vital epigenetic mechanisms, study says
New software could make real-time DNA-authentication a reality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDG PET/CT imaging shows correlation between amount of cfDNA and cancer aggressiveness