Smaller hospitals have higher risk of inefficiency, study finds

December 6, 2017

Size matters when it comes to a hospital’s operational efficiency and smaller hospitals have a higher risk of inefficiency, a study has found.

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (Image: Metro North Health)

When deciding on a hospital’s optimal size, managers need to consider the clinical functions it will offer, according to researchers from The University of Queensland, Flinders University and Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

UQ School of Mathematics and Physics’ Professor Jerzy Filar said the study used known data, statistical analyses, and simulations of various scenarios to generate outcomes in a virtual hospital.

Professor Filar said at first sight, simulations might appear much like a video hospital game.

“But they are based on careful modeling of patient data and judicious extrapolation of observed trends to hypothetical hospitals, scaled by size,” he said.

“The difference is that this study aims to help healthcare planners by testing how hospital efficiency relates to size, as hospitals operate under different conditions.

“Due to their complex organizational structures, it would be unrealistic, costly and risky for hospitals to conduct field experiments to test the effects of any major organizational change.

“Mathematical modeling and computer simulations offer an effective and risk-free approach to assess likely impacts of any proposed change.”

Related Stories

Flinders University senior lecturer Dr Shaowen Qin said simulation model findings suggested that smaller hospitals had a higher probability of being overcrowded, which could result in an inability to service newly arrived patients and/or provide an adequate level of treatment.

She said the research suggested that large hospitals had better ability to absorb spikes in arrivals.

“This may mean the provision of additional ‘surge’ capacity may be required when commissioning smaller facilities,” she said.

The researchers mathematically modeled alternative scenarios including changing the mix of ambulance and walk-in arrivals, and the proportions of patients needing different forms of treatment.

“Essentially we were exploring a facility planning problem: given a set of conditions, what could be done to help in planning operational services while avoiding excess capacity, the cost of which would need to be met by taxpayers.”

Dr Qin said the study replicated and extended an original study reported last year for Flinders Medical Centre in South Australia, with the latest study using mathematical modeling and computer simulations to model patient flow and waiting times in a large Queensland regional hospital, Nambour General Hospital.

Source:

https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2017/12/big-hospitals-are-more-efficient-study-shows

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Northwestern Medicine launches new Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause
Problems with your hospital care? Speak up!
The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care
HELP program for older adults reduces hospital readmissions rates
Study examines use of virtual reality to manage pain at pediatric hospital
Increasing hydroxyurea dose linked to reduction in hospitalization for young sickle cell anemia patients
Prolonged hospitalization of advanced cancer patients linked to physical, psychological symptom burden
Regularly sharing experiences enhances hospital and hospice staff's wellbeing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Patients with intellectual disability more likely to hospitalized for potentially preventable conditions