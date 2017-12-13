Researchers take step toward using man-made nanoscale compounds to fight cancer

December 13, 2017

Researchers in Sweden have succeeded in taking the next step toward using man-made nanoscale compounds in the fight against cancer. A recent proof-of-concept study showed that dendrimers - which were first introduced in the 1980s - may be used to introduce compounds that essentially trick cancer cells into performing self-destructive tasks.

Dendrimers - or cascade molecules - are organically synthesized large molecules that match nature's peptides and proteins with respect to size and structure. Researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology took advantage of these qualities - and cancer cells' appetite for adsorbing large molecules - by loading the material with an organic sulfur compound (OSC) which is also a key ingredient in amino acids, peptides and proteins.

Related Stories

Applying these to cultured human cancer cells sets in motion a process that distracts cancer cells from their normal task of multiplying, and instead go to work on picking apart disulfide bonds in the dendrimers, says Michael Malkoch, a professor of fiber and polymer technology at KTH.

Malkoch says that this activity releases an increased concentration of reactive oxygen radicals (ROS), which eventually induces cell death. Unlike treatments like chemotherapy, the effect is selective toward cancer cells, leaving the healthy ones unaffected since healthy cells have a higher tolerance for ROS.

The nanomaterial is finally broken down by the body, he says.

The article was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society, and is co-authored by Malkoch, KTH doctoral student Oliver Andrén and Aristi P. Fernandes of Karolinska Institutet.

Their results show that the platform is worth continued research with clinical tests in which dendrimers are preprogrammed with large and specific numbers of organic disulfide bonds, Malkoch says.

"We've just scratched the surface for what you can do with dendrimers. We have previously tested using similar materials as a part of a leg patch - a type of adhesive that in some cases enables treatment of bone fractures without screws and plates," he says. "You can imagine future applications where the material is used to coat implants around cancer tumors and thereby enable therapy treatment at a localized level."​

Source:

https://www.kth.se/en/aktuellt/nyheter/precision-nanomaterials-may-pave-new-way-to-selectively-kill-cancer-cells-study-shows-1.783489

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bacteria may be involved in progression of cancers in the mouth, study suggests
Cancer risk with birth control pills emerges again in latest study
Simple blood test shows promise to predict risk of breast cancer relapse
Clinical study uses genetic testing to match AML patients with new therapies
Mayo Clinic researchers find emojis to be helpful in assessing patients' quality of life
Spontaneous humor can be helpful for cancer patients to deal with distress
Findings reveal consistent racial disparities in ovarian, colon, and breast cancer patients’ survival
Specific protein negatively affects pancreatic cells and leads to cancer growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genentech researchers uncover epigenetic regulator of pancreatic cancer cells