Research finds rise in number of New Hampshire infants diagnosed with NAS

December 19, 2017

From 2005 to 2015 the number of infants diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in the Granite State increased fivefold, from 52 to 269, according to new research by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. In 2015, newborns diagnosed with NAS remained in the hospital 12 days on average, compared to three days for newborns not born exposed.

"In 2015, 2.4 percent of New Hampshire births were diagnosed with NAS and that number is projected to rise," said Kristin Smith, family demographer at the Carsey School and research associate professor of sociology. "This will have implications for early intervention programs, early education programs and primary schools. Pregnancy is a time to reach out to mothers as they are more receptive to services and making a change."

Related Stories

Because mothers using opioids are often also using other substances like alcohol, cigarettes, and other illicit drugs as well as confronting issues related to mental health, poverty, homelessness and domestic violence that complicate recovery, Smith advocated for comprehensive policies and programs.

"Policies and procedures should not consider opioid addiction in isolation, but rather as one interconnected symptom within a larger context," she said. "Both alcohol and tobacco use during pregnancy have proven negative health consequences for children, and the adverse effects are magnified when combined with opiates. Getting mothers on a path to recovery is a formidable challenge facing our state but one that ultimately will help children and promote family unity."

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center launched one of the first programs in the state to address the need for access to treatment for pregnant women using opiates. The integrated model has been successful with fewer than 25 percent of infants born to program participants requiring treatment and a decrease of three days in the average length of hospital stay for the newborns requiring treatment.

Smith also found that a recent change to the state's Child Protection Act may have a "chilling effect on women seeking prenatal care, their willingness to disclose during pregnancy and reporting by providers." The change was intended to give the Department of Children, Youth and Families discretion and encourage treatment as a way to keep families together when possible.

Source:

https://www.unh.edu/unhtoday/news/release/2017/12/19/unh-research-finds-increase-number-babies-born-drug-exposed-nh

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study reveals impact of diabetes during pregnancy on baby's heart
Children in Middle Eastern countries vulnerable to low vitamin D levels
Higher blood sugar during first trimester of pregnancy increases child's risk of congenital heart defect
Patient satisfaction, good caregiver communication linked to reduced risk of hospital readmission
Study explores posttraumatic stress, posttraumatic growth in children exposed to natural disaster
Florida Hospital Nicholson Center launches mobile broadcast hardware for advanced surgical training
Study could pave way for new life-saving treatments to be administered in critical first hour of injury
Many food-induced anaphylaxis cases in children occur under adult supervision

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Eating family meals together provides physical, mental health benefits for children