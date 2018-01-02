Study finds persistent racial and ethnic disparities in live donor kidney transplantation

January 2, 2018

Bottom Line: Black and Hispanic patients are less likely than white patients to receive a live donor kidney after two years on a waiting list, with an increase in disparity over the last two decades.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Transplantation with a kidney from a live donor is associated with better medical outcomes and quality of life for patients with end-stage kidney disease compared to long-term dialysis treatment or kidney transplantation from a deceased donor. Because racial and ethnic minority patients are known to be less likely than white patients to receive a live donor kidney, dozens of changes have been made to transplant processes over the last 2 decades to reduce the disparities.

Related Stories

Who and When: 453,162 first-time candidates for kidney transplantation between 1995-2014, with follow-up through 2016

What (Study Measures): Race and ethnicity (exposures); time to kidney transplantation from a live donor (outcome)

How (Study Design): A secondary analysis of an observational study using transplant registry data where researchers are not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Tanjala S. Purnell, Ph.D., M.P.H., Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, and coauthors.

Results: Racial and ethnic disparities in live donor kidney transplantation increased from 1995 to 2014. Cumulative incidence in the chart below, a measure of the frequency of kidney transplants from live donors after two years on a waiting list, increased for whites and Asians and decreased for Blacks and Hispanics.

Study Limitations: The study could not identify reasons for the disparities, such as patient preference or trends in willingness of live healthy donors to donate kidneys.

Study Conclusions: Existing strategies in place for reducing racial and ethnic disparities in live donor kidney transplantation may not be effective and should be revisited.

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/racial-ethnic-disparities-persist-patients-receiving-kidney-transplants-live-donors/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants linked to reduced kidney risks
Novel drug shows promise in treating metastatic kidney cancer
Japanese researchers use pluripotent stem cells to reproduce higher-order kidney structures
Kidney dysfunction raises diabetes risk, study suggests
DNA sequencing could identify genetic cause of kidney disease
Extracellular vesicles can be used to effectively delay progression of kidney damage
Chronic Kidney Disease Audit finds wide variations in coding of CKD patients in primary care
New strategy offers therapeutic alternative to prevent excessive clotting in kidney disease patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDA approves first adjuvant treatment to reduce risk of kidney cancer recurrence