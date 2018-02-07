Research could pave way for treatments to reduce risk of heart disease and stroke

February 7, 2018

The discovery of a previously unknown interaction between proteins could provide a breakthrough in the prevention of damage to healthy blood vessels. Led by the University of Bradford, the research shows how the two proteins combine to protect blood vessels from inflammation and damage and could pave the way for treatments to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.

The new study, published in Nature Communications, found that when a protein called SOCS3 binds directly with another protein called Cavin-1, small cell surface regions of blood vessels called caveolae are stabilised, preventing damage. This mechanism, previously unknown, is important for maintaining healthy vascular function. This process happens naturally in healthy cells but can be compromised when damage occurs, through natural processes such as aging or as a result of lifestyle.

To achieve this, the team used a combination of proteomics, which identified cavin-1 as a new SOCS3-regulated protein, and then applying cutting-edge molecular biology, biochemistry and imaging approaches to characterize how they controlled each other's function in cells.

The project is a collaboration between researchers at the University of Bradford, University of Glasgow, Boston University Medical School (Boston, USA) and the Otto-von-Guericke-University (Magdeburg, Germany).

Professor Tim Palmer of the University of Bradford said: "This is a real breakthrough as it defines for the first time a new interaction between two pathways that control key properties of healthy blood vessels - protection from inflammation and resistance to mechanical damage.

Related Stories

"Our research has identified an interaction that could be used to develop new medicines to maintain healthy blood vessel function and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. At the moment, patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease take medications such as statins to reduce the likelihood of heart attack or stroke. However not everyone responds to these drugs and they can also result in side effects such as muscle pain that impact on quality of life. Importantly, statins do not directly protect blood vessels from damage.

"From our findings, it may now be possible to develop drugs targeting this newly-discovered system that could be taken by patients at risk of cardiovascular disease to better maintain vascular health and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

"The next stage of our work will be to study this mechanism in detail in models of cardiovascular disease and see if it is compromised in patients known to have an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, such as those with diabetes."

Professor George Baillie of the University of Glasgow said: "The targeted disruption of this protein complex brings real potential to make headway in discovering new therapeutics. I am truly excited by the possibilities."

Source:

https://www.bradford.ac.uk/news/2018/new-protein-interaction

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D3 could prevent and repair cardiovascular damage, finds study
Amish people live longer due to mutation in blood clotting gene
New guidelines redefine what classes as high blood pressure
Early-warning blood biomarkers identified for lung damage
Trial indicates blood-plasma infusions for Alzheimer’s patients are safe and may be effective
Consuming one hundred percent fruit juice does not alter blood sugar levels, study suggests
New partnership to evaluate effectiveness of diagnostic blood test for type 2 diabetes
Advanced live cell imaging reveals brain’s response to blood vessel injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gene therapy shows promising effect against blood clots, study states