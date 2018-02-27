Manageable levels of anxiety can help people to remember things, study finds

February 27, 2018

Anxiety can help people to remember things, a study from the University of Waterloo has found.

The study of 80 undergraduate students found that manageable levels of anxiety actually aided people in being able to recall the details of events.

It also found that when anxiety levels got too high or descended into fear, it could lead to the coloring of memories where people begin to associate otherwise neutral elements of an experience to the negative context.

"People with high anxiety have to be careful," said co-author Myra Fernandes, professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Waterloo.

Related Stories

"To some degree, there is an optimal level of anxiety that is going to benefit your memory, but we know from other research that high levels of anxiety can cause people to reach a tipping point, which impacts their memories and performance.”

The study saw 80 undergraduate students from the University of Waterloo (64 females) complete the experiment. Half of the participants were randomly assigned to a deep encoding instruction group while the other half were randomly assigned to a shallow encoding group. All participants completed the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales.

It was discovered that individuals high in anxiety showed a heightened sensitivity to the influences of emotional context on their memory, with neutral information becoming tainted, or colored by the emotion with which it was associated during encoding

"By thinking about emotional events or by thinking about negative events this might put you in a negative mindset that can bias you or change the way you perceive your current environment," said Christopher Lee, a psychology Ph. D. candidate at Waterloo. "So, I think for the general public it is important to be aware of what biases you might bring to the table or what particular mindset you might be viewing the world in and how that might ultimately shape what we walk away seeing."

Fernandes also said that for educators, it is important to be mindful that there could be individual factors that influence the retention of the material they are teaching and that lightening the mood when teaching could be beneficial.

Source:

https://uwaterloo.ca/news/news/anxiety-can-help-your-memory

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brief test can help determine whether drugs, talk therapy work better for treating anxiety
Shorter sleep duration linked to repetitive negative thoughts like those seen in anxiety, depression
Duke Health researchers find anxiety disorders among some problematic marijuana users
Doctors struggle to manage anxiety in terminally ill patients, research shows
Undocumented Mexican immigrants living in the country at risk for mental disorders
Lavender aromatherapy reduces preoperative anxiety in surgery patients, study finds
Worsening of anxiety symptoms may be early indicator of Alzheimer's disease
Combinations of personality traits may help protect against depression and anxiety, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study investigates link between cortisol levels of ICU patients’ family members and anxiety