Researchers develop toolkit to address menstruation-related needs of women during emergencies

May 9, 2018

Researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health with colleagues at the International Rescue Committee and 27 humanitarian organizations and agencies developed a toolkit to address the menstruation-related needs of girls and women fleeing disaster or conflict. A pilot-test of the toolkit gathered feedback from humanitarian experts as well as displaced girls and women in refugee camps in Tanzania. The findings showed that there remains a lack of effective, coordinated approaches for assisting vulnerable groups to manage their menstruation with dignity in challenging settings around the world, and that the menstrual management needs of girls and women in transit, such as those walking days to find shelter and arriving at borders, are particularly overlooked. The findings are published in the Journal of Humanitarian Action.

Menstrual hygiene management (MHM) requires easy access to safe, private water and sanitation facilities, along with appropriate materials and supplies, discreet disposal management and basic information on menstrual hygiene for displacement contexts. Yet a significant gap exists in terms of the information available and practical guidance for those responding to emergencies around the world.

"We designed the toolkit to help address the gap in practical guidance for integrating menstrual hygiene management within humanitarian response efforts," said Marni Sommer, DrPH, MSN, associate professor of Sociomedical Sciences at the Mailman School. "While challenges remain, we learned important lessons from the pilot for improving the resource guide itself--its format and visuals, along with the need to provide more robust training materials to build staff confidence, among both males and females, on talking about menstruation and knowing how best to address MHM within a response."

The pilot revealed the need to expand the toolkit content to include girls and women with disabilities and their caretakers, as well as the currently overlooked needs of girls and women in transit who arrive at borders with no supplies or privacy for managing menstruation.

Related Stories

Using multiple methods to evaluate the Menstrual Hygiene Management in Emergencies Toolkit, the research team analyzed responses from women and girls aged 14 to 49 in three camps hosting Burundian and Congolese refugees in northwest Tanzania, along with feedback from the humanitarian response staff implementing the toolkit, between October 2016 and March 2017.

The feedback provided lessons on how caretakers of girls with special needs struggled to assist them with managing menstruation, particularly when girls had only male caretakers, and how response staff themselves needed training to feel more confident about consulting girls and women on what is frequently perceived as a very taboo topic.

Earlier studies by Sommer and colleagues included a 2017 paper on the menstrual hygiene management related experiences of girls, women and humanitarian staff in two on-going emergencies--Lebanon and Myanmar. A second paper published in 2016 was a global review of existing evidence and practical learning from the humanitarian sector.

"This pilot highlighted the need to expand the content for specific vulnerable groups," noted Sommer. "We learned many important lessons from this exercise that allowed us to finetune the resource, including the scope of content which will be useful for better integrating menstrual hygiene management programming into future global humanitarian response efforts."

Source:

https://www.mailman.columbia.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Specific odors from malaria infected individuals attract more mosquitoes
UTHealth experts reveal how everyone can make a difference in infection control
50% of Australians do not brush teeth twice a day
Tackling Hand Hygiene Barriers in Healthcare
Low-cost deworming drug improves female farmers' physical fitness
PBO long-lasting insecticidal nets found to be effective in reducing malaria prevalence
Atlas Award-winning study calls for more support to fight allergy epidemic in Africa
The Impact of Air Pollution on Childhood Asthma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Xploro: Improving Child Health Literacy Through AI and AR

The way that sick children are taught about their condition is outdated and often doesn't cater to their needs. Dom Raban from Corporation Pop is hoping to change that, through the development of an app that uses artificial intelligence to answer any questions children may have about their care in real-time.

Xploro: Improving Child Health Literacy Through AI and AR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study links essential oils to hormonal imbalances