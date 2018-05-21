Treg infusions show promise in slowing progression of ALS

May 21, 2018

Recent research from Houston Methodist Hospital showed that a new immunotherapy was safe for patients with ALS and also revealed surprising results that could bring hope to patients who have this relentlessly progressive and fatal disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disorder in which nerve cells that control muscle movement degenerate, leading to weakness, speech and swallowing difficulties, impaired breathing, and ultimately death.

Researchers focused on regulatory T cells, also known as Tregs, which are immune cells that help protect the body from harmful inflammation that accelerates the progression of ALS.

Stanley H. Appel, M.D., neurologist and co-director of the

"We found that many of our ALS patients not only had low levels of Tregs, but also that their Tregs were not functioning properly," said Appel, senior author and chair of the department of neurology at Houston Methodist Hospital. "We believed that improving the number and function of Tregs in these patients would affect how their disease progressed."

Appel and his team selected three patients at different stages of ALS progression for the study.

"As we believed, our results showed it was safe to increase their Treg levels," Appel said. "What surprised us was that the progression of their ALS dramatically slowed while they received infusions of properly functioning Tregs. My hope is that this research changes ALS from a death sentence to a life sentence. It won't cure a patient's disease, but we can make a difference."

The three patients in this study underwent leukapheresis, a procedure where blood is removed, white blood cells are separated from red blood cells, and red blood cells are returned to the body. Tregs were then separated from the white blood cells. Appel's research team found Tregs that were not functioning properly in ALS patients returned to normal once outside of the body. They collaborated with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy program to increase the number of each patient's own Tregs before administering them intravenously back into the patients.

Related Stories

"The goal of this study was to determine whether it is safe to increase the levels of functioning Tregs in ALS patients," said

Each patient received eight Treg infusions during the study. The first four infusions were administered every two weeks, and the last four were administered once a month. Disease progression was measured using two ALS progression rating scales. Between the first round and second round of Treg infusions and then after the second round of infusions was completed, progression resumed within a few weeks to months following the last Treg infusion.

"A person has approximately 150 million Tregs circulating in their blood at any given time," Thonhoff said. "Each dose of Tregs given to the patients in this study resulted in about a 30 to 40 percent increase over normal levels. Slowing of disease progression was observed during each round of four Treg infusions."

Next, Appel and Thonhoff will launch a Phase 2 study to further evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Treg infusions in slowing the progression of ALS. They hope to turn this research into an off-the-shelf cellular therapy for ALS patients.

Source:

https://www.houstonmethodist.org/newsroom/immune-cells-hold-promise-in-slowing-down-als/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds neuroinflammation in spinal cord, nerve roots of patients with chronic sciatica
Snorers may have extensive tissue damage in nerves and muscles of the soft palate
St Mary's Hospital uses point-of-care ultrasound extensively to assess patients in emergency care
FDA approves new drug to treat MS in pediatric patients
Potential stem cell treatment aids regeneration of heart muscle cells following heart attack
Lizards with bright green blood baffle scientists
Study: Gadolinium deposition in brain not associated with dosage
Researchers explore different strategies to keep kids with asthma out of hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Raising Awareness of Childhood Dementia

The Dementia Strikes Children Too campaign aims to raise awareness of childhood dementia, drive for better clinical education of this group of diseases, and put in place the systems and tools for earlier diagnosis.

Raising Awareness of Childhood Dementia

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
DePuy Synthes' ATTUNE Knee System may improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays