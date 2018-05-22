Researchers develop injectable bandage to stop fatal blood loss, activate wound healing

May 22, 2018

While several products are available to quickly seal surface wounds, rapidly stopping fatal internal bleeding has proven more difficult. Now researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas A&M University are developing an injectable hydrogel bandage that could save lives in emergencies such as penetrating shrapnel wounds on the battlefield.

The researchers combined a hydrogel base (a water-swollen polymer) and nanoparticles that interact with the body's natural blood-clotting mechanism. "The hydrogel expands to rapidly fill puncture wounds and stop blood loss," explained Akhilesh Gaharwar, Ph.D., assistant professor and senior investigator on the work. "The surface of the nanoparticles attracts blood platelets that become activated and start the natural clotting cascade of the body."

Enhanced clotting when the nanoparticles were added to the hydrogel was confirmed by standard laboratory blood clotting tests. Clotting time was reduced from eight minutes to six minutes when the hydrogel was introduced into the mixture. When nanoparticles were added, clotting time was significantly reduced, to less than three minutes.

In addition to the rapid clotting mechanism of the hydrogel composite, the engineers took advantage of special properties of the nanoparticle component. They found they could use the electric charge of the nanoparticles to add growth factors that efficiently adhered to the particles. "Stopping fatal bleeding rapidly was the goal of our work," said Gaharwar. "However, we found that we could attach growth factors to the nanoparticles. This was an added bonus because the growth factors act to begin the body's natural wound healing process-;the next step needed after bleeding has stopped."

Related Stories

The researchers were able to attach vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to the nanoparticles. They tested the hydrogel/nanoparticle/VEGF combination in a cell culture test that mimics the wound healing process. The test uses a petri dish with a layer of endothelial cells on the surface that create a solid skin-like sheet. The sheet is then scratched down the center creating a rip or hole in the sheet that resembles a wound.

When the hydrogel containing VEGF bound to the nanoparticles was added to the damaged endothelial cell wound, the cells were induced to grow back and fill-in the scratched region-; essentially mimicking the healing of a wound.

"Our laboratory experiments have verified the effectiveness of the hydrogel for initiating both blood clotting and wound healing," said Gaharwar. "We are anxious to begin tests in animals with the hope of testing and eventual use in humans where we believe our formulation has great potential to have a significant impact on saving lives in critical situations."

Source:

https://www.nibib.nih.gov/news-events/newsroom/injectable-bandage-targets-fatal-internal-bleeding

