Stronger alcohol policies contribute to lower rates of alcohol-related car crash deaths

May 29, 2018

Stronger alcohol policies, including those targeting both excessive drinking and driving while impaired by alcohol, reduce the likelihood of alcohol-related motor vehicle crash deaths, according to a new study from Boston Medical Center and Boston University. The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine and based on national data, demonstrate that policies involving alcohol consumption and drinking and driving contribute to lower rates of alcohol involvement in car crashes, indicating the need for more comprehensive policy approaches to be developed and implemented nationwide.

Alcohol is an established risk factor for car crash deaths. Approximately 30 percent of deaths come from crashes where one or more drivers had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above 0.08 percent, the legal limit for driving in the US. In addition, another 20 percent of deaths come from crashes that involve alcohol at BACs below the current limit. However, little is known about how alcohol policies, which include drinking-related policies (e.g., higher alcohol taxes) and restrictions around drinking and driving (e.g., sobriety checkpoints) relate to alcohol-related crash deaths.

The new study looked at the relationship between alcohol policies in states and the likelihood of alcohol involvement among those who die in motor vehicle crashes. Data on crash deaths was obtained from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, while state alcohol policies for each year were characterized using the Alcohol Policy Scale, a measure developed at BMC that looks into the broader alcohol policy environment based on 29 separate alcohol control policies.

Of all adult crash deaths, stronger, more restrictive state alcohol policies decreased the likelihood of alcohol involvement in crash deaths. Specifically, a one percent increase in the restrictiveness of policies corresponded to a one percent reduction in the likelihood that a crash was alcohol-related (e.g., involved one or more drivers with a BAC at or above the legal limit). Across all states, a 10 percent increase in the restrictiveness of policies would translate into approximately 800 fewer deaths annually.

Related Stories

"Given the risks involved with alcohol use, strengthening alcohol control policies could help prevent many crash deaths, including the 40 percent of deaths that affect victims who are not themselves driving while intoxicated," said Timothy Naimi, MD MPH, the study's lead author who is a physician at BMC's Grayken Center for Addiction and a professor at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

Importantly, stronger policies were similarly protective against car crash deaths that involved alcohol at BACs below the current legal limit. "Although not reflected in our current laws, the risk of crashes starts to increase at BAC levels well below 0.08 percent, so stronger policies offer a way to reduce those deaths as well," said Naimi. At present, most developed nations have BAC limits of 0.05 percent or less, and recently the National Academies of Sciences and the National Transportation Safety Board have called for lowering permissible BAC limits for driving in the US.

Source:

http://www.bmc.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Tackling Hand Hygiene Barriers in Healthcare
NIH stops alcohol study that was looking at purported health benefits of drinking
People who stay up late risk shorter lives
Eating faster linked to obesity
Alcohol damages microbiome in the mouth
Male fruit flies like sex and alcohol

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Drink less to live longer - major new study