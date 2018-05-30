New studies focus on vitamin D supplementation in pregnancy, for infants, children

Bottom Line: Vitamin D supplementation in pregnancy and for infants and children is the focus of two studies, an editorial and a patient page.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Vitamin D is essential for building and maintaining healthy bones and research suggests it may have other potential health benefits.

What: A randomized clinical trial of 975 healthy infants in Finland reports no difference in bone strength or incidence of infections at age 24 months when infants were given a higher daily dose of supplemental vitamin D (1,200 IU) compared with the standard dose (400 IU).

Authors: Sture Andersson, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital, Finland, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.0602)

What: A systematic review and meta-analysis of 24 randomized clinical trials examined vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy on several infant outcomes including small for gestational age, fetal or neonatal death, and congenital abnormality.

Authors: Shu Qin Wie, M.D., Ph.D., of University of Montreal, Canada, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.0302)