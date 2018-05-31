Study shows link between astronauts' weight and post-flight eye changes

May 31, 2018

New research suggests that changes in the eye that occur during spaceflight may be related to how much an astronaut weighs. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology--Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology.

Reduced gravity levels (microgravity) in space can lead to spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS) in some astronauts. SANS refers to structural changes in the eye that may impair vision, including swelling of the optic nerve (optic disc edema) and colored indentations (choroidal folds) in the blood vessel network at the back of the eye. Researchers now think that how much a person weighs may play a role in these ocular changes.

Related Stories

On Earth, the weight of the body's tissues presses against other bodily structures (e.g., bones, muscles, organs, veins) creating compressive forces, which can affect pressures in blood vessels and in organs throughout the body. These compressive forces increase as body weight increases. In microgravity, body tissue is weightless, so compressive forces against the rest of the body are absent. People with more body tissue--and therefore a higher body weight--are proportionately more likely to experience physiological changes in a low-gravity environment because they experience a greater change in these compressive forces, the researchers hypothesized.

The research team examined data collected by NASA from astronauts who had made long-duration space flights (averaging 165 days). The data included the astronauts' sex and pre-flight height, weight, waist and chest size, as well as information about post-flight eye changes. The findings were related to body weight, not body mass index. They found that none of the female astronauts analyzed--who weighed less than the males--returned to Earth with symptoms of SANS. To rule out sex differences as a cause for the disparity, the researchers also examined the men's data separately. "Pre-flight weight, waist circumference and chest circumference were all significantly greater in those who developed either disc edema or choroidal folds. This was still true when only the male cohort was analyzed," the researchers wrote. "The results from this study show a strong relationship between body weight and the development of ocular changes in space."

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/Public-Press/2018/28.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

CRISPR-based treatment can restore retinal function in mice with eye disease
Researchers identify protein essential for eye lens development and clear vision
New eye drop may be potentially effective in treating seasonal eye allergies
Snail's eye inspires new type of RIOCATH urinary catheter
New breakthrough may allow scientists to orchestrate tissue regeneration in humans
Ocular oncologists link immunotherapy with potentially vision-robbing side effect
Nearly 50 people present with rare eye cancer - ocular melanoma
Study provides new clues to how Ebola virus causes damage in the retina

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study shows that epigenetic silencing of genes limits eye development of cave fish