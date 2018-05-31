Titan Enterprises' new MetraFlow ultrasonic flowmeter preserves process integrity

May 31, 2018

Titan Enterprises announces MetraFlow® - an exciting new addition to the company’s expanding ultrasonic flowmeter range.

The new MetraFlow ultrasonic flowmeter from Titan Enterprises incorporates a chemically resistant Perfluoralkoxy Alkane (PFA) tube onto which are mounted high sensitivity ultrasonic sensors. There are no dead areas, changes in fluid direction or obstructions, just a tube. As a result - MetraFlow can make non-intrusive flow measurements preserving the cleanliness of your process. Applications including drug production, electronic device creation, medical research and food manufacture, require that a flowmeter has no inclusions or dead areas as this can lead to contamination issues for the liquids used in these processes.

Related Stories

Drawing upon Titan’s proprietary highly accurate, ultrasonic time of flight algorithms enables MetraFlow® to give a wide operating flow range with an accuracy of ±0.5% FSD or up to ±1% of reading over the 50:1 flow range.

Two versions of the MetraFlow® ultrasonic flowmeter are available covering flow ranges of 20 to 1000 ml/min (1/8-inch tube) and 100 to 5000 ml/min (¼-inch tube). USB interconnectivity makes the flowmeter easy to set-up and use whether you wish to use digital or analogue outputs or both. The local display gives rate and total as well as annunciators for units and time base.

Source:

http://www.flowmeters.co.uk/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »