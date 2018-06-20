Water-limited landscapes can facilitate disease transmission

June 20, 2018

In water-limited landscapes sick animals can have increased contact with healthy individuals, which can facilitate disease transmission. Scientists from the German Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) present these findings in the British Ecological Society journal Functional Ecology.

Sick individuals often behave differently. For example, they usually sleep more and eat less. Accordingly, one could expect that sick individuals have less contact with others than healthy individuals. Reduced contact should in turn slow down the spread of pathogens among individuals. "We studied whether the opposite effect is also possible, i.e. whether sick individuals may have more contact with others, which could speed up the spread of pathogens," explains Mathias Franz, research scientist at the Leibniz-IZW. "For this purpose we simulated a population of virtual animals living in dry landscapes in which they regularly visit a single waterhole for drinking. We observed that sick individuals, who we assumed to be more lethargic, stayed closer to the waterhole. Because healthy individuals also visit the waterhole regularly, we found that lethargy leads to an increase in encounters between sick and healthy individuals". The results of the study show that the resulting increase in contact can therefore speed up the spread of pathogens.

Related Stories

The study shows that dry landscapes can change how sickness influences host behavior in unexpected ways: instead of reducing contact and the spread of pathogens, sickness behavior might lead to an increase in contact and pathogen transmission. Based on this finding, the prediction is that the availability of drinking water can have far-reaching implications for the spread and evolution of pathogens. Specifically, the scientists hypothesize that the effect of sickness on behavior is most pronounced in animals that are very dependent on regular access to limited drinking water - or any other limited resource. This is for example the case for African buffaloes, which harbor important infectious diseases such as bovine tuberculosis. In conclusion, understanding how sickness affects behavior could help predicting and controlling disease transmission within wildlife and between wildlife and domestic animals.

Source:

http://www.fv-berlin.de/news/dry-landscapes-can-increase-disease-transmission

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research shows link between higher serum vitamin D levels and lower cholesterol in children
New study explores impact of religious practices on sleep quality
Improving the quality of biomedical research samples
Study highlights potential use of blood biomarkers as diagnostic tool for sleep apnea
Abnormal sleep duration linked to metabolic syndrome in new study
Neuroscientists identify one single control center for sleep-wake cycle in the brain
ANU research could help find life in Mars and other planets
Sleep disorders appear to be first sign of serious neurological diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Multidisciplinary Human-Focused Research

The work that we're doing in particular involves the development of better models of the human body. To do that, we need to put together cells, tissues, culture them in an artificial environment so that they feel as if they're inside the human body.

Multidisciplinary Human-Focused Research

Zika Virus: What Does the Future Hold?

Following the Zika virus epidemic that swept across Brazil between 2015-2016, Dr. Julia Clarke and her team begun working to establish the long-term effects of Zika, and recently discovered that TNF-a inhibitors can be used to prevent microencephaly.

Zika Virus: What Does the Future Hold?

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation

In this interview, Dr S. Amini, post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interface, talks to AZoM about his work involving the structural properties and mechanical responses of teeth enamel.

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers uncover why people with Parkinson's disease suffer from sleep disturbances