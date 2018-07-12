Olfactory receptors perform a range of unknown functions outside the nose, reveals study

July 12, 2018

A review of more than 200 studies reveals that olfactory receptors--proteins that bind to odors that aid the sense of smell--perform a wide range of mostly unknown functions outside the nose. The function of extra-nasal olfactory receptors has the potential to be used in the diagnosis and treatment of health conditions such as cancer. The article is published in the July issue of Physiological Reviews.

Olfactory, or smell, receptors were originally thought to be only in the sensory nerve cells (neurons) of nasal cavity tissues. However, more recent and extensive study suggests that the receptors "occur in nearly the entire human body, [and] they appear to be substantially more functionally important than previously suggested," researchers from Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany wrote. In addition to the receptors playing a major role in the sense of smell, "several essential physiological and pathophysiological processes have been described as targeted by human [olfactory receptors], including path finding, cell growth, [cell death], migration and secretion."

Related Stories

The research team summarized the location and purpose of certain types of olfactory receptors, including those that may be beneficial to general health:

  • Receptors present in heart muscle cells may be a metabolic regulator of heart function.
  • Receptors activated in the immune system have been seen to promote the death of certain types of leukemia cells.
  • Smell receptors in the liver reduce the spread of liver cancer cells.
  • Receptors in the skin increase the regeneration of skin cells and help speed wound healing.

The review also reveals ways in which olfactory receptors may affect the development of disease, including:

  • Receptors concentrated in the prostate tissue, especially in men with prostate cancer, contribute to the reduction or progression of the disease.
  • Receptors in the colon may reduce the growth of colon cancer cells.
  • Receptors in the digestive tract may cause chronic diarrhea or constipation but may also contribute to better digestion.

The existence of olfactory receptors outside the nose--either positive or negative--plays an important role in disease progression and physiological function but is not yet fully understood. Their role as a possible biomarker for disease requires more research, the authors said. Study "must be expanded to develop promising clinical strategies in the future," the researchers wrote.

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/Public-Press/2018/43.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Stem cell study brings scientists closer to understanding schistosomiasis
HIFU treatment may be as effective as surgery or radiotherapy to destroy prostate tumors
Researchers focus on mechanisms involved in development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Depression and anxiety in heart failure patients linked to adverse outcomes
Younger rectal cancer patients do not experience survival benefit from currently recommended therapies
Researchers use x-ray crystallography to reveal how curcumin inhibits cancer
Scientists discover brain cell critical to learning and memory
Prostate cancer test results may be affected by obesity, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bacteria-powered solar cell can produce energy even when skies are overcast