Researchers explore ways to sustain responsible drinking behavior among college students

July 17, 2018

Researchers found the secret to getting college students to drink responsibly is convincing them it will quickly improve their health, relationships and grades. However, sustaining responsible drinking behavior takes a comprehensive set of supports, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Researchers surveyed nearly 300 college students who self-reported binge drinking within the last 30 days. Questions assessed their willingness to initiate and sustain responsible drinking habits as well as which factors they believed would be most helpful to that process.

"Prior studies have shown that convincing people to change their behavior requires a comprehensive approach," says Manoj Sharma, MBBS, PhD, a professor of behavioral health at Jackson State University and lead researcher on this study. "As difficult as it is for people to adopt new behaviors, it is even harder for them to sustain those changes."

Creating a lasting change

Surveyed students indicated that initiating a change to drink responsibly or abstain from drinking would first require them being convinced of the immediate advantages to health, relationships and grades. In addition, participants noted that confidence in their ability to change--either from a belief in themselves or a higher power--as well as a change in their physical environment, such as moving out of a fraternity house where drinking is prevalent, would be necessary for change.

The requirements for sustaining responsible drinking or abstinence leaned more heavily on actions than beliefs. Respondents said keeping a diary or utilizing an app that helped track drinking habits would help monitor their consumption. They also said adopting new habits like exercise or other positive behaviors would help them avoid heavy drinking in response to emotional triggers. Finally, those surveyed indicated that recruiting friends and family for emotional support would help ensure they maintain responsible drinking habits.

"Having identified these core supports, we can now design precision interventions that can be implemented by physicians, colleges, even parents," says Dr. Sharma. "Anyone can apply these principles to create a lasting positive change." His colleague and co-author on this study, Dr. Vinayak K. Nahar, an assistant professor at Lincoln Memorial University is designing such a precision intervention to be implemented by physicians.

Related Stories

Women and Non-Whites Most Open to Change

The study also analyzed participants' overall willingness to initiate and sustain responsible drinking habits or abstinence. Compared to men, women were 38 percent more willing to initiate or try responsible drinking and 49 percent more willing to sustain those habits.

Non-white college students were 41 percent more willing to initiate responsible drinking behaviors than whites and 96 percent more willing to sustain those habits.

Each group also expressed higher degrees of willingness to initiate change than to sustain those new behaviors. Men's willingness to sustain a behavioral change was 32 percent lower than their willingness to initiate responsible drinking. Women expressed a slightly smaller reduction of 27 percent.

Most striking, when compared to whites, who overall had a 33 percent reduction in willingness to sustain responsible drinking, non-whites had only a seven percent reduction in willingness to sustain those habits.

"Drinking is less of an accepted cultural norm among women and non-whites, and so those groups are more inclined to change their behaviors," says Dr. Sharma. "Convincing white men to adopt more responsible and moderate levels of drinking appears to be the bigger challenge at this point."

Source:

https://osteopathic.org/2018/07/16/researchers-identify-model-for-reducing-binge-drinking-in-college-students/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Latinos and African Americans more likely to experience serious depression than Whites
Binge drinkers have increased levels of biomarker molecule that may contribute to poor vascular function
Preconception binge drinking may have negative effect on future offspring
Maternal binge drinking may make offspring more vulnerable to mood problems and alcohol abuse
Alcohol related ER visits on the rise especially among women, finds study
New study finds higher heart disease risk in bisexual men
Young binge drinkers more likely to have risk factors for cardiovascular disease
Binge drinking by adolescents predicts health-risk behaviors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research finds high AUD prevalence among Puerto Ricans