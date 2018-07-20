Study examines effects of a two-day intermittent calorie restriction diet for patients with type 2 diabetes

July 20, 2018

Bottom Line: A diet with calorie restriction two days per week was comparable to a diet with daily calorie restriction for glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Conventional weight-loss diets with daily calorie restriction are hard to stick with over time. Intermittent calorie restriction diets can be effective for weight loss. This study examined the long-term effects of a two-day intermittent calorie restriction diet with a diet of continuous calorie restriction over 12 months for patients with type 2 diabetes.

What and When: 137 patients with type 2 diabetes were assigned to 1 of 2 diets between April 2015 and September 2017

What (Study Interventions and Outcomes): 70 patients assigned to an intermittent calorie restriction diet (500-600 calories/day) on two nonconsecutive days with their regular diet the other five days per week and 67 patients assigned to a daily calorie restriction diet (1,200-1,500 calories/day) for 12 months (interventions); change in hemoglobin A1c (primary outcome)

How (Study Design): This was a randomized noninferiority trial. This type of randomized clinical trial is designed to assess whether an intervention is "no worse" than the comparison intervention.

Authors: Peter M. Clifton, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of South Australia, Adelaide, and coauthors

Results: The average change in hemoglobin A1c after a year was comparable between the two diets.

Study Limitations: The study population had well-controlled type 2 diabetes; medication adjustments can complicate interpreting changes in hemoglobin A1c levels; and study participants had more contact with a dietitian than is usual in a clinical setting

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/effect-of-twice-weekly-calorie-restriction-diet-for-glycemic-control-in-patients-with-type-2-diabetes/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

