New study explains why women get more migraines than men

August 14, 2018

Research published today reveals a potential mechanism for migraine causation which could explain why women get more migraines than men. The study, in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences, suggests that sex hormones affect cells around the trigeminal nerve and connected blood vessels in the head, with estrogens -- at their highest levels in women of reproductive age -- being particularly important for sensitizing these cells to migraine triggers. The finding provides scientists with a promising new route to personalized treatments for migraine patients.

"We can observe significant differences in our experimental migraine model between males and females and are trying to understand the molecular correlates responsible for these differences," explains Professor Antonio Ferrer-Montiel from the Universitas Miguel Hernández, Spain. "Although this is a complex process, we believe that modulation of the trigeminovascular system by sex hormones plays an important role that has not been properly addressed."

Related Stories

Ferrer-Montiel and his team reviewed decades of literature on sex hormones, migraine sensitivity and cells' responses to migraine triggers to identify the role of specific hormones. Some (like testosterone) seem to protect against migraines, while others (like prolactin) appear to make migraines worse. They do this by making the cells' ion channels, which control the cells' reactions to outside stimuli, more or less vulnerable to migraine triggers.

Some hormones need much more research to determine their role. However, estrogen stands out as a key candidate for understanding migraine occurrence. It was first identified as a factor by the greater prevalence of migraine in menstruating women and the association of some types of migraine with period-related changes in hormone levels. The research team's evidence now suggests that estrogen and changes in estrogen levels sensitize cells around the trigeminal nerve to stimuli. That makes it easier to trigger a migraine attack.

However, Ferrer-Montiel cautions that their work is preliminary. The role of estrogen and other hormones in migraine is complex and much more research is needed to understand it. The authors emphasize the need for longitudinal studies focusing on the relationship between menstrual hormones and migraines. Their current work relies on in vitro and animal models, which aren't easy to translate to human migraine sufferers.

Nonetheless, Ferrer-Montiel and his colleagues see a promising future for migraine medication in their current findings. They intend to continue their research using pre-clinical, human-based models which better reflect real patients.

"If successful, we will contribute to better personalized medicine for migraine therapy," he says.

Source:

http://www.frontiersin.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Using peripheral nerve blocks to treat facial pain may produce long-term pain relief
Open-source software creates powerful, accurate simulations for movement research
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis
Red meat - which to choose and how much to eat?
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration
Researchers uncover clues on how the brain separates important from unimportant information
Survey: Blood cancers still take longer time for diagnosis than other types of cancer
Oxidative Stress Hampers Blood Vessel Dilation in Men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease