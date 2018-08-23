Scientists discover how a protein in the brain maintains 'energy rheostasis'

August 23, 2018

Scientists at the University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University have identified the function of a protein that has been confounding metabolism researchers for more than two decades. And it may have implications both for treating obesity and for understanding weight gain during pregnancy and menopause.

The protein, called the melanocortin 3 receptor (MC3R) maintains what Roger Cone, director of the U-M Life Sciences Institute, has termed "energy rheostasis," a poorly understood phenomenon in the field of metabolism research.

A lack of MC3R has almost no effect on mice under normal conditions. But when their metabolism is challenged, mice without this protein lose more weight when fasting and gain more weight when eating a high-fat diet, compared with normal mice.

"This finding deepens our understanding of how energy balance is regulated," said Cone, senior author on the Science Advances study that details the findings. The discovery, he adds, opens new doors for developing anti-obesity drugs.

Our bodies have mechanisms to balance the amount of energy we take in, through food consumption, and the amount of energy we use. When we lose weight, the brain increases hunger and signals the body to conserve energy. If we are using less energy, the brain sends signals to reduce food intake. This so-called energy homeostasis, or balance, is controlled in part by another receptor protein that Cone's research group discovered, the melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R).

Just like a rheostat on the wall determines how much energy goes into a light bulb, rheostasis in this case sets the upper or lower boundaries for how far the energy balance can shift before the MC4R protein will take action to restore the balance. When the body experiences some sort of metabolic stress that shifts energy levels-;fasting or eating a high-fat diet, for example-;MC3R ensures that the balance of energy and fat in the body does not drift too far in either direction.

This role in rheostasis makes MC3R a promising new drug target for treating obesity.

"When we eat less and exercise more to lose weight, our bodies sense when the energy balance has tipped below the established lower boundary and try to adjust by using less energy and increasing appetite, to return to homeostasis. This lower boundary is what makes it difficult to keep weight off," said lead study author Masoud Ghamari-Langroudi of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Related Stories

"A drug that targets MC3R has the potential to work as a diet aid, by reducing the rigidity of that lower boundary," Cone said. "In many ways, it's an ideal drug target because it could enable people to keep the weight off when they improve eating and exercise habits."

The protein also plays a role in regulating changes in the body's energy balance that occur as part of the normal life cycle. During both pregnancy and menopause, for example, females experience an increase in the amount of fat reserves stored in the body.

While at Vanderbilt, co-author Rachel Lippert of the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research made the unusual discovery that mice lacking the MC3R protein gain less weight than they should during pregnancy, and gain more weight than normal mice during a mouse model of menopause.

These seemingly contradictory effects are why the protein perplexed researchers for so long. Cone and his colleagues discovered both MC3R and MC4R in mouse brains in the mid-1990s. The researchers, along with other laboratories around the world, fairly quickly determined MC4R's role in maintaining the setpoint for energy homeostasis. A lack of MC4R is now known to be the most common cause of syndromic obesity in humans.

Scientists did not understand why the MC3R protein, in contrast, sometimes led to excessive weight loss and other times to excessive weight gain.

"And now, we finally have an answer," Cone said.

Source:

https://news.umich.edu/receptor-protein-in-the-brain-controls-the-bodys-fat-rheostat/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Largest brain imaging study uncovers factors that accelerate brain aging
BOOST-3 clinical trial aims to improve outcomes for severe TBI patients
Why some patients with brain markers for Alzheimer's never develop the condition
Increasing dietary protein may lower risk of diabetes in people with NAFLD
Brain tumors trap immune cells needed to fight cancer in the bone marrow, finds research
Dehydration changes shape and activity of the brain, reduces task performance
Researchers develop new method to diagnose broad range of cancers using malaria protein
Global study shows that certain brain disorders are genetically related

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Digital psychiatric therapy can 'rewire' the brain in children with ADHD, study shows