All MSP participants with invasive breast cancer can undergo more sparing surgical treatment

Aug 31 2018

Participants in the German mammography screening program (MSP) who have invasive breast cancer—including interval cancers—can on the whole undergo more sparing surgical treatment compared with non-participants. This is demonstrated by a study in the current issue of the Deutsches Ärzteblatt International (Dtsch Arztebl Int 2018; 115: 520-7). The tumor characteristics and prognostic markers of breast cancers detected in MSP participants at screening, in the interval following negative screening, as well as in non-participants were compared.

Related Stories

Data on 1531 newly diagnosed cases of invasive and in situ breast cancer (DCIS, ductal carcinoma in situ) were evaluated in two certified breast care centers in Münster, Germany. Comprehensive information on tumor characteristics, tumor biology, and primary surgical treatment was available for all cases. In their retrospective observational study, Bettina Braun and co-authors conclude that breast cancer was still at an early stage (DCIS) more frequently in screening participants compared with non-participants (23% versus 31%). Invasive cancers were smaller in participants (74% versus 55% in the T1 stage), could be operated on more frequently in a breast-conserving manner (75% versus 62%), and a guideline-based indication for adjuvant chemotherapy was less common in these patients (46% versus 52%). The authors emphasize that one can assume comparable figures in other screening regions.

Source:

https://www.aerzteblatt.de/

Posted in: Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New genetic marker could improve diagnosis of prostate cancer
Boys with undescended testes may have increased risk for testicular cancer, infertility in adulthood
Surgeon shows how magnetic surgery reduces number of incisions and resultant scars
Aspirin appears to cause major bleeds and have no effect on cancers
Study: Matcha green tea kills breast cancer stem cells
Tips to know your ovarian cancer risk and symptoms
Major bleeding associated with subsequent cancer diagnoses
Researchers reveal an unlikely protector against growth of metastatic breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Forbius receives $18.75 million grant from CPRIT for Phase 2a development of AVID100