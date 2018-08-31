Titan Enterprises offers new Metra-Smart flow computer

Aug 31 2018

The Metra-Smart from Titan Enterprises is designed for computing and displaying flow rates and totals as well as giving an analog output proportional to flow.

Weatherproof to IP66 / IP67 (NEMA 4X) standards, and UV resistant, the Metra-Smart flow computer is suitable for operation (-20C to 80C) with flowmeters used in harsh industrial and marine environments. As well as computing flow rates and totals, this small, intrinsically safe device can also give two pre-set flow alarms and calculate differential rates from two input sensors.

The battery powered Metra-Smart displays re-settable total, accumulated total and flow rate in engineering units as programed by the user. Simple pin-protected flow chart programming with prompts are used to guide users through the entire programming routine. The battery life of the Metra-Smart is 10 years + to provide you with long peace of mind.

The pulse output of the Metra-Smart can be selected to act as an input pulse repeater serving as a signal conditioner module or may be programed as a scaled pulse output for remote metering.

