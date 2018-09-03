Research provides better understanding of zinc deficiency-induced peripheral neuropathy

Sep 3 2018

The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is honoring Favio C. Bumanlag, BA, with the 2018 Technologist Member Recognition Award for his abstract, Clinical, Laboratory, and Electrodiagnostic Features of Zinc Deficiency-induced Peripheral Neuropathy.

"Zinc, an essential trace element, plays a critical role in maintaining normal structural and functional conditions in the body," Bumanlag explained. "Peripheral nerves are susceptible to damage when zinc deficiency occurs. There isn't much literature written about zinc deficiency-induced peripheral neuropathy and recognition of it will help physicians and technologists effectively manage patients."

Bumanlag said he felt "humbled and honored to be recognized" by the AANEM and is looking forward to discussing his research at the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting occurring October 10-13, 2018, in the Washington, DC area.

Bumanlag works in the Department of Neurology as the chief technologist at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bumanlag has been an active member of AANEM since 2010. He was also the recipient of the AANEM's Technologist Member Recognition Award in 2016.

The runner-up for the 2018 Technologist Member Recognition Award is Ali Arvantaj, CAP, lead autonomic technologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for the abstract, Agarose Based Acetylcholine Reduces Quantitative Sudomotor Axon Reflex Test's (QSART) False Positives.

The full list of 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting abstracts will be printed in the September 2018 issue of Muscle & Nerve and is now available via PDF. For more information on individual abstracts, contact Gretchen Williamson at [email protected]

AANEM requires information that goes beyond that which is contained within the abstract, e.g., discussion of the abstract done as part of a scientific presentation, is to be embargoed until the start of the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting which is October 10, 2018. See the AANEM Abstract Embargo Policy for more information.​

