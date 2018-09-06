Availability of alcohol to young adults may have large effects on risky behaviors

Sep 6 2018

Results from a recent analysis reveal that the availability of alcohol associated with turning 21 years old may have relatively large effects on risky behaviors, especially in men. The findings are published in Contemporary Economic Policy.

The analysis of national survey data from the Add Health (a school-based study of the health-related behaviors of adolescents and their outcomes in young adulthood) found evidence that Minimum Legal Drinking Age (MLDA) laws produce sharp differences in alcohol consumption and a variety of risky behaviors related to alcohol use for youths on either side of the age 21 cutoff. The MLDA reduces binge drinking by approximately 5 percentage points as well as a variety of other consumption measures. For males, there are marked increases in reports of drunk driving, risky sexual activities, violence, and interpersonal problems with friends.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/contemporary-economic-policy/what-are-effects-alcohol-access-risky-behaviors-young-adu

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

'Compulsivity circuit' may drive alcohol-seeking behavior in heavy drinkers
Simple intervention during routine care reduces alcohol consumption in men with HIV
Study: ‘Compulsivity circuit’ in brain may drive alcohol-seeking behavior in heavy drinkers
Alcohol in any amount harmful finds study
New drug makes rats to self-administer alcohol less frequently
New study examines scope of state policies targeting drug use by pregnant women
Researchers find long-term structural, functional brain abnormalities in individuals with AUDs
Increasing alcohol taxes appears to be cost-effective method to reduce alcohol harms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adding energy drinks to alcohol may exacerbate negative effects of binge drinking