PAREXEL partners with Datavant to enhance clinical study design and generate real-world evidence

Sep 18 2018

PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading innovator of global biopharmaceutical services, and Datavant, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on enabling the secure de-identification and linking of healthcare datasets, today announced they are partnering to enhance clinical study design and operations, as well as the generation of real-world evidence. As part of PAREXEL's focus on providing innovative scientific and clinical data strategies, the collaboration will enable the linking of healthcare data from a variety of real-world and clinical study data sources to improve drug development and commercialization processes.

"As clinical study complexity increases, data-driven protocol design, optimized study operations, and the application of real-world data are critical to successful and safe drug development and commercialization. The exponential growth of healthcare data offers both an opportunity to incorporate this wealth of data into the clinical study processes and commercial evidence generation, and a challenge, given the disparate sources where a patient's healthcare data may be contained," said Jason Martin, Corporate Vice President, Global Data Operations, PAREXEL. "Partnering with Datavant will allow PAREXEL to optimize clinical studies and real-world evidence generation using techniques that represent a true inflection point in how information will be consolidated in our industry."

Datavant's technology enables the linking of traditional healthcare data sources including electronic medical records (EMRs), claims, and diagnostics with additional emerging sources, such as genomics, socioeconomic data, data from wearable devices, behavioral data and more. The two companies also aim to advance hybrid study delivery to help life science companies more effectively generate evidence and demonstrate product value.

Related Stories

The relationship builds upon PAREXEL's four-pillared real-world data approach that integrates data access, advanced technologies, data science capabilities, and clinical and consulting expertise. A recent report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit and commissioned by PAREXEL found that drugs developed using real-world data had a 21 percent higher likelihood of launch, and real-world data studies resulted in reduced recruitment time. The report also identified advanced data analytics - including sharing of data across established siloes - as a key enabler to innovation in drug development and commercialization.

"Data silos cause significant hurdles to utilizing healthcare data to improve patient care. Datavant's technology offerings, coupled with PAREXEL's wealth of expertise and years of experience in clinical study operations, real-world evidence generation, and working with multiple real-world data sources provide an opportunity to answer some of the most difficult questions in drug development and commercialization for the ultimate benefit of patients," said Travis May, co-founder and CEO, Datavant.

Source:

https://www.parexel.com/company/news-events/press-releases/2018/parexel-and-datavant-partner-deliver-advanced-data-and-real-world-evidence-analytics-enhance-drug-development-and-commercializat

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research identifies one specific source of waste in U.S. healthcare
Researchers identify mechanism that could make pathogens more susceptible to antibiotics
Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson enter into binding Definitive Agreement
Study explores attitudes of Chinese immigrant women on roles of children, spouse in their health
Telehealth videoconferencing promotes antibiotic stewardship efforts in rural facilities
Liva Healthcare announces appointment of Thomas Cooke as clinical services manager in the UK
Consequences of healthcare-associated infections go beyond patients' physical health
FDA flags risks linked to improper use of ROM tests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New issue offers insights to build cybersecurity strategy to protect healthcare data