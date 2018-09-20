New guidance for treatment of bone loss in hematologic stem cell transplant Recipients

Sep 20 2018

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the treatment of choice for many patients with malignant and non-malignant hematological diseases, such as leukemia and multiple myeloma. The success of recent advances in such transplantation techniques and supportive care measures, has led to greater numbers of long-term HSCT survivors.

Consequently, an increasing patient population is impacted by the late effects of HSCT - most notably, bone loss and osteoporosis. The result is an increased risk of fragility fractures causing severe pain, long-term disability and loss of quality of life.

To address this serious problem, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) expert Working Group on Cancer and Bone Disease has published a new review which looks at the major factors affecting bone health in HSCT patients, and provides expert guidance for the monitoring, evaluation and treatment of bone loss in these patients.

Related Stories

Lead author of the study, Professor David Kendler, of the Department of Medicine, University of British Colombia, Vancouver, Canada, commented:

"Impaired bone health is among the most significant factors affecting long-term quality of life following HSCT. The HSCT and other forms of cancer treatment, as well as various factors related to the cancer itself, may all contribute to more rapid bone loss and increased fracture risk - these include hypogonadism, HSCT preparative regimens, nutritional factors, and glucocorticoid use. We therefore urge clinicians to ensure that HSCT recipients are monitored, evaluated and, if indicated, treated for bone loss to prevent potentially serious and life-threatening fractures."

The review 'Bone management in hematologic stem cell transplant recipients' outlines clinical management strategies based on the latest evidence and best practice.

Professor René Rizzoli, chair of the IOF Working Group and Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University Hospitals of Geneva, Switzerland, added:

"HSCT recipients who have survived hematologic cancers should not lose their hard-won quality of life because of poor bone health. Therefore, it is important that skeletal health is monitored and managed in these patients. The basic 'check list' includes bone mineral density examination, evaluation of clinical risk factors, and general dietary and physical activity measures for all, with appropriate application of osteoporosis pharmacotherapies in those who are found to be at increased risk of bone loss and fracture."

Source:

https://www.iofbonehealth.org/news/strategies-protect-bone-health-hematologic-stem-cell-transplant-recipients

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers use CRISPR screen to reveal new targets in squamous cell carcinomas
FDA and USDA announce joint public meeting on cell cultured food products derived from livestock, poultry
Researchers identify new cancerous cells responsible for acute myeloid leukemia relapse
Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Microbiota in the intestines and cell stress cause colon cancer
FDA approves new treatment for people with hairy cell leukemia
Cellular environment affects type of tumor development
Ipsen receives approval from Health Canada for CABOMETYX tablets for treating renal cell carcinoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers grow stem cell-derived lung organoids that model human lung development