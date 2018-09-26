New EU project aims to learn more about hormone-disrupting chemicals

Sep 26 2018

Hormone-disrupting chemicals in our environment can affect early neurodevelopment in children, but little is known about the exact mechanisms for this interference. A new EU funded research project, coordinated from Karolinska Institutet, now aims to learn more and to develop better screening and testing tools.

The project called ENDpoiNTs (Novel Testing Strategies for Endocrine Disruptors in the Context of Developmental NeuroToxicity) includes 16 partners in Europe, United States and Australia. Coordinator for the entire project is Dr Joëlle Rüegg, a molecular biologist and associate professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine (IMM), Karolinska Institutet and also affiliated to the research organization Swetox. The project is funded through the Horizon2020 framework program with EUR 6.89 million or about SEK 70 million.

The ENDpoiNTs researchers hope to clarify the causal link between hormone-disrupting chemicals and neurodevelopmental injuries by integrating expertise from different, but today largely independent, toxicology communities, and by combining novel experimental technologies with advanced biostatistics on human epidemiological and biomonitoring data. Another important aim is to ensure that the tools developed by the project can successfully be used in society.

Source:

https://ki.se/en/news/eu-project-aims-to-increase-knowledge-on-hormone-disruptors

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Hormone lab tests not necessary for most teens with gynecomastia
Study identifies RNA molecules that regulate male hormones in prostate cancer
Study looks at boxer shorts versus underpants and sperm count
New study demonstrates little effect of hormone therapy on artery thickness
Digestive hormone influences pancreatic cancer growth and spread
Hormone link between diabetes and hypertension discovered
Women with high levels of anti-Müllerian hormone more likely to develop breast cancer
Scientists identify stress hormone as key factor in failure of immune system to inhibit leukemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Red meat - which to choose and how much to eat?