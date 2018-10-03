InterSystems launches world's first and only data platform engineered for healthcare applications

Oct 3 2018

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, today announced the launch of InterSystems IRIS for Health, designed to deliver fast and sustainable value to organizations developing data-intensive healthcare applications. InterSystems IRIS for Health is the world's first and only data platform specifically engineered to extract value from healthcare data, empowering developers to rapidly create and scale the industry's next breakthrough applications.

Data is at the heart of the digital transformation sweeping healthcare. As the volume and variety of healthcare data continues to increase, the capacity of human decision making is being challenged. To cope with this dramatic shift, healthcare applications require technology that can unlock the vast potential hidden away in the data. InterSystems IRIS for Health provides that foundation.

InterSystems IRIS for Health is built upon the company's newest product, InterSystems IRIS Data Platform, which combines transaction processing and analytics with embedded interoperability to offer a fast development platform for building mission-critical applications at scale.

InterSystems IRIS for Health extends the power of the data platform with healthcare-specific capabilities necessary to build today's real-time connected care solutions. InterSystems IRIS for Health features include:

  • An application framework for rapid development of solutions using Health Level Seven (HL7) Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), including FHIR Server and SMART on FHIR capabilities.
  • Out-of-the-box support for every major U.S. and regional healthcare interoperability standard and certification, including HL7 Versions 2 and 3, Consolidated CDA (C-CDA), integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), X12, NCPDP, DICOM, and others.
  • A normalized and extensible healthcare data model that allows for seamless transitions between standards.

"The explosion of healthcare data has created a dire need for innovations that can help the industry keep pace with payer, provider, and patient expectations," said Don Woodlock, vice president of HealthShare at InterSystems. "Healthcare needs a foundational data platform that enables cutting-edge applications to rapidly evolve from concept to reality — and that data platform is InterSystems IRIS for Health. We're helping healthcare developers bring the applications that matter most from whiteboard to production faster than ever before."

InterSystems information technology platforms power the world's most critical and cutting-edge applications. Current healthcare customers relying on the InterSystems flagship HealthShare and TrakCare products will be able to take full advantage of InterSystems IRIS for Health capabilities starting in 2019.

Researchers identify mechanism that could make pathogens more susceptible to antibiotics